Join the football league where everyone wins in the weight stakes
- Credit: Dan Church
A football tournament where everyone ends up a winner for health reasons by shedding pounds is being launched in the borough of Great Yarmouth.
The MAN V FAT Football league will launch in the area on Saturday, January 15 at Lynn Grove Academy in Gorleston and will see participants play small-sided football games against other men who also want to improve their health.
Men can join if they are aged 18 or over and have a BMI of 27.5 or higher.
Organisers say 90pc of players lose weight thanks to a "successful combination of team support, accountability and competitiveness".
The league already runs in Norwich, King's Lynn and Thetford and as part of a partnership with Norfolk County Council men can join for free if they work or live in the county and are registered with a GP.
For more information on the league visit manvfat.com/norfolk/