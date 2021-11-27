Staffing issues prompts Yarmouth vaccine centre to cancel walk-ins

Market Gates vaccination centre will not be accepting walk-in appointments Saturday due to staffing issues - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Market Gates vaccination centre in Great Yarmouth has cancelled walk-in vaccinations today.

Staffing issues has meant the centre, which is situated in the Market Gates shopping centre, can no longer accept walk-ins.

MARKET GATES COVID-19 VACCINATION CENTRE UPDATE - Saturday 27 November

Unfortunately due to staff capacity, we cannot provide walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at our COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Market Gates today, Saturday 27 November @NHSNWCCG @greatyarmouthbc — JPUH NHS FT (@JamesPagetNHS) November 27, 2021

In late October, the vaccination centre also had to cancel bookings and walk-ins due to staffing issues.

The James Paget Hospital is still accepting walk-ins at its vaccination clinic.

A number of other walk-in vaccination centres are available in Norfolk, in Attleborough, Harleston, King's Lynn, Norwich and Dereham.

As of Saturday, these sites are offering booster vaccines for all eligible groups, and second doses for 16-17 year olds.

All other vaccination centres will be doing the same as of Monday, November 29.

Further information on walk-in vaccination services is available here.

Anyone who would prefer a booked appointment can continue to book these via the National Booking Service here.



