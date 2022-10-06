Married GPs retiring after 27 years at Great Yarmouth surgery

GPs Dr Wendy Outwin and Dr David Ekbery will be retiring from full-time practice after 27 years at The Park Surgery. - Credit: James Weeds

A husband-and-wife GP duo who have served at a Great Yarmouth surgery for 27 years are hanging up their stethoscopes.

Dr Wendy Outwin, 58, and Dr David Ekbery, 59, will be retiring from their full-time posts at The Park Surgery on Friday. Together, they have seen tens of thousands of patients over their combined 54 years of service.

"It's been a fabulous job," said Dr Outwin. "And it's the patients who make it.

"We've come to know many families over the years, and we've had patients since they were babies who now bring their own babies to see us.

"There aren't many jobs like that."

After training in the 1980s, the married couple began working at The Park Surgery in 1997. Splitting time between work and raising their three children, the doctors originally shared duties at Park Surgery before taking on separate patients.

When the couple began at the surgery, there were five GPs - including Dr Paul Davis, Dr Neil Statter and Dr Paul Noakes - with 8,000 registered patients. In 2022, the number of patients registered was nearing 14,000.

The Park Surgery on Alexandra Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

Despite the increase, the surgery has continued to be "traditional" and tries to ensure people see their regular doctor when it is possible to do so.

Dr Outwin said: "We've stuck to the traditional methods of patients having their own doctor, which is a little unusual these days. But it's something we try to keep doing."

Dr Ekbery added: "It's a great way to practice and I think it offers a lot of reassurance to the patients. And it helps us build more of a relationship with the people we treat.

"It's been a fantastic job and I have no regrets about anything.

"We've had so many lovely cards from patients. It's difficult to express our gratitude for how many well wishes we've had.

"The past 27 years have been amazing."

FLASHBACK: (l-r) Dr David Ekbery, Dr Paul Davies, Dr Wendy Outwin, Dr Neil Statter, Dr Bob Minns and Dr Paul Noakes at Park Surgery in 2000. - Credit: Dr Paul Davies

The surgery - which currently has an outstanding CQC rating - continues to train and teach new GPs.

Their current doctors include Dr Duffield, Dr Machin, Dr Maclean, Dr Gardner, Dr Howell, Dr Livesey and Dr Kwok.

"With the surgery's ongoing dedication to patient approach, training, and with its current partners, we feel we are leaving Park Surgery in very good hands," Dr Outwin said.

Plans for the future

Although the doctors will be retiring from full-time practice, they intend to keep busy.

As well as his general practice, Dr Ekbery has been teaching medical students at the University of East Anglia since 2000. He will continue to teach at the university for at least another year.

Dr Outwin will remain at the surgery covering holidays for full-time GPs, as well as continuing to help patients with different forms of contraception, including coils and the implant. Of which she has inserted over 3,000 each over the years.

She is also chair of the Norfolk and Waveney Local Medical Committee, where she said she would continue to use her years of experience in practice to offer help and advice.

"It's difficult to just stop after this length of time," Dr Outwin said.

Taking more of a step back in retirement, Dr Ekbery said he plans to spend time catching up with friends, cycling and cooking Dr Outwin's dinner.