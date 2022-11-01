News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Health

£1.7m children's emergency unit opens at James Paget University Hosptial

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 4:54 PM November 1, 2022
Woody Bear cuts the ribbon at James Paget University Hospital's new emergency department

Woody Bear cuts the ribbon at James Paget University Hospital's new paediatric emergency department. - Credit: James Weeds

A new £1.7m children's emergency department which took 20 weeks to build has opened at the James Paget University Hospital.

Staff attended the official opening of the Gorleston hospital's new paediatric emergency department on Tuesday with Pleasurewood Hills mascot Woody Bear cutting the ribbon.

James Paget University Hospital's new paediatric emergency department

Woody Bear (centre) with healthcare workers in fancy dress at the opening of the new paediatric emergency department. - Credit: James Weeds

The new department is approximately double the size of the old facility, providing modern accommodation including a dedicated waiting room and more assessment cubicles, offering greater privacy for patients.

The completion of the new unit is the latest in a series of improvements to the Paget's emergency department.

The creation of the new unit took 20 weeks, with construction carried out by Morgan Sindall, working closely with the hospital's estates department.

James Paget University Hospital's new paediatric emergency department

Inside the assessment room of the new paediatric department. - Credit: James Weeds

The new unit has five assessment cubicles each with sliding doors, a triage area and two resuscitation rooms. There is also a clean utility area which will house an automated medication dispensing system.

Head of neonatal, children and young person's service Justine Goodwin said: "We are so excited about the opening of the new department, which is such an improvement on the facilities we have been using.

"The team worked so hard to get it delivered. The whole A&E department worked together to make it possible

"There's never really a convenient time to do these types of things, so it's great it's been done, and our younger patients can get treated in this amazing facility."

James Paget University Hospital's new paediatric emergency department

Paediatric matron Lisa King, senior nurse for the Emergency Department Rebecca Illsley-Bellingham and Justine Goodwin, head of Neonatal, Children and Young Person's Service inside the new department. - Credit: James Weeds

Most Read

  1. 1 Caister parish council concerned following pub closure
  2. 2 Planning inspector to rule on bid to bulldoze pub as appeal is lodged
  3. 3 Cheers! Great Yarmouth Wetherspoon pub makes it in Good Beer Guide
  1. 4 Road cleared after delays of two hours reported at A47 roundabout
  2. 5 Former soldier jailed for sex offence against teen girl
  3. 6 "Mindless vandalism" - Goalpost is torn to the ground on village pitch
  4. 7 Awards celebrate Great Yarmouth's most attractive shops and businesses
  5. 8 Where are the happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk?
  6. 9 'Stolen' charity pumpkin returned by 'sheepish' woman
  7. 10 Ex-football coach admits more sex offences against children

Ms Goodwin said the new department has been built with patients in mind, tackling the prospect of younger people being "daunted" while at hospital.

"The new department provides more space, a quieter environment and greater privacy for patients and their families which is separate from the adult area," she added.

James Paget University Hospital's new paediatric emergency department

The state-of-the-art automated medication dispensing system inside the hospital's new paediatric emergency department. - Credit: James Weeds

The completion of the new unit is the latest in a series of improvements to the emergency department, which started in October 2020 with the expansion of the main department. This phase saw part of the hospital's front facade extended towards the main car park and rebuilt, providing more assessment and treatment cubicles, a larger waiting room and more space for patient triage.

The next phase will involve further refurbishment work to create a better environment in which to treat 'minors' - patients who have attended the emergency department but are unlikely to need admission to a ward.

James Paget University Hospital's new paediatric emergency department

A first look inside James Paget University Hospital's new paediatric emergency department. - Credit: James Weeds

Gorleston News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The Winter Gardens on Great Yarmouth seafront

Look inside Great Yarmouth's Winter Gardens as plans move towards...

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Mark Bartram, Wendy Durham and Phil McLean regularly socialise in their communal garden

Rollesby neighbours: Leave our furniture alone

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Another heatwave hits the area. Visitors soak up the sun in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk town revealed as top staycation destination in UK

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The White Heron has opened its doors to customers in Brundall

First look inside popular riverside pub under new ownership

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon