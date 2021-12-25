News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Care home appoints new manager with wealth of experience

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM December 25, 2021
Jayne Wardell-White has been appointed manager at Claremont Lodge Care Home

Jayne Wardell-White has been appointed manager at Claremont Lodge Care Home

A care home in Caister has appointed a new manager who has spent her whole career in the sector.

Claremont Lodge Care Home has welcomed Jayne Wardell-White in her new role.

She said:  “I’ve always worked in social care and would never consider working in any other sector.

"I did a work placement in a care home whilst studying at university and knew it is where I would always want to be.”

Prior to joining Claremont Lodge she spent 11 years working for the same care provider, Healthcare Homes, managing two of its homes in Cambridgeshire.

Claremont Lodge is undergoing a refurbishment and its new manager is looking forward to its future thanks to the input of staff and residents.

Mrs Wardell-White said: “It has been a lot of fun gaining feedback from the people living and working here who are sharing ideas. The comments and suggestions box is full.

 "Plus, we have a new gardener who is also excited to share his ideas on the opening of our new summer gardens.”

Caister-on-Sea News

