One case of Omicron reported in borough

New measures mean people have to wear mask in more places as Covid cases rise in the run up to Christmas. - Credit: PA

Health bosses have revealed that there has been one case of the Omicron coronavirus variant reported in the borough of Great Yarmouth.

On Friday the UK Health Security Agency published the total number of Omicron cases at a local authority level for the first time.

The data showed that as December 6 in the borough of Great Yarmouth there was one confirmed Omicron variant case and two suspected cases involving further testing being carried out.

In North Norfolk there were two confirmed cases and there were no cases reported as of December 6 in the Broadland area.

Across the county border in East Suffolk there were four confirmed Omicron cases with two more possible cases involving further testing.

On December 8, Boris Johnson announced new Plan B rules in hopes of slowing the spread of the new variant.

The new rules included working from home where possible and the reintroduction of masks in indoor venues.



