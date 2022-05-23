Walk of pain: Woman with arthritis plans 150 mile Jubilee coast trek
- Credit: Sarah Dennis
As a super fit marathon runner in her 30s Sarah Dennis was not expecting to be diagnosed with arthritis.
"I could not make much sense of it." she said.
"When you live with chronic illness it robs you of the person you are."
However, spurred on by the need to stay true to her spirit she gave up a career in marketing to focus on yoga, and defy a grim prognosis that she may not walk in ten years if she didn't manage the condition carefully.
Now the 48-year-old, who hails from Hemsby and has two types of arthritis, is taking on the challenge of walking from Hunstanton to Felixstowe in around three weeks.
She barely has the use of her hands and struggles to open a water bottle or to stuff a sleeping bag into its holder and will be relying on the kindness of strangers as she makes her way round the coast.
She will head off from Hunstanton on Monday May 30, taking in Jubilee week and hoping to channel some of the energy of the celebrations.
Most Read
- 1 Palmers: What is the plan, and when will it be finished?
- 2 Norfolk police officer goes on the run to win £100,000 on Hunted
- 3 Fly-tipping mattresses costs mother and son over £1,000
- 4 Four fire crews tackle flat blaze in Great Yarmouth
- 5 New York, Paris, Peckham, Great Yarmouth - Only Fools stars coming to town
- 6 New Norfolk café is selling out of its custard tarts and Nutella-filled croissants
- 7 'The best yet' - Yarmouth's celebration of wheels gearing up for return
- 8 Roadworks to be aware of in and around Great Yarmouth this week
- 9 Inquest held into death of Gorleston man aged 32
- 10 Former nurse died while on holiday on Norfolk coast
Going solo means carrying all her kit, some 18 kilos, including all her food as she suffers from a range of allergies.
"My bag looks massive because I cannot compress anything," she said.
"I have had to adapt my kit because I am used to having people around me."
Wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with her Heel to Heal campaign logo she hopes people will join her for stretches and share their stories - as well as filling up her water bottle.
"I lost a bit of myself during Covid," she said.
"I was used to teaching around 15 classes a week. I need to prove to myself I can take on a challenge."
Throughout the walk Mrs Dennis, who is married to James, will leave "positivity pebbles" for people to find and share on social media.
As well as a personal challenge she wants to raise awareness of arthritis as not just a bone disease but something that brings a range of symptoms including inflamed tendons, brain fog, and exhaustion.
She is also looking to raise around £1,500 for Sunbeams, a social centre for children and young adults with autism set up by her mother Monica Bates.
Follow her on Facebook via Heel to Heal: Walking Back to Health and Instagram @heeltoheal.