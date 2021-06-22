Covid in numbers - Jabs, cases, and hospital admissions in Great Yarmouth

Published: 4:26 PM June 22, 2021

Latest Government figures show seven people tested positive for coronavirus in the last week in the Great Yarmouth area.

The figure, for the seven days up to Monday June 21, represents a drop of 36.4pc compared to the previous seven days.

In terms of vaccination rates Public Health England said 68,738 people had been given a first dose, and 54,402 people had been given a second dose in Yarmouth by the end of June 20.

Available figures for hospital admissions show that between June 8 and 13 there were no patients in hospital with coronavirus and there had been no deaths.

Nationally between June 14 and June 20, there were 5,945,890 tests carried out for to detect coronavirus infections.

As of June 21 the national infection rate stood at 89.3 per 100,000.

In Norfolk on June 16 it was 16.7 per 100,000.

As of June 16 every area of the borough recorded "less than three cases" meaning the numbers were so small no data was recorded.

All adults can now receive a dose of the vaccine with walk-in clinics opening until 8.30pm.







