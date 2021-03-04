Charity offers free programme to kick start healthy lifestyles

Promotion

Published: 10:23 AM March 4, 2021

SLT Group’s free programme will increase your chances of starting and maintaining a healthier lifestyle, as well as breaking down mental and physical barriers to the labour market.

The blended learning approach will give learners access to a series of online videos and lecture-style teaching, with 1-2-1 and group support from tutors and a dedicated fitness instructor, who will be on hand either virtually or through face to face delivery at SLT’s wellbeing centres.



Matt Stebbings, community education manager at SLT, said: “Our care package will help our community adapt to the current situation we face and we can offer support to those who want to challenge their own mental and physical wellbeing from home.”



The course covers the following: gaining health and fitness confidence and goal setting, nutrition, exercise prescription, physical activity, health and behaviour change, employment support, home workouts, next steps and further support.



Michaela, a Positive Change 2020 learner, said: “I found the course extremely informative; Matt and the team were empathic with people’s needs. I learned information that will aid me in moving forwards to become a healthier person. I now work as a mentor. I will definitely recommend the group to my clients.”



Learners receive either free access to facilities for three months or a free home workout exercise equipment package worth £100, subject to terms and conditions.



Ben Lambert, health and fitness manager, said: “Support packages will help our general populations and those at most risk from missing out on vital health and wellbeing services, to access safe and secure virtual support.



“These services are vital to many people who need extra health and wellbeing support and we are on hand to support you through these extremely tough times and get you back on the right path to improve your health and wellbeing.”



Norfolk residents can enrol at www.sltrust.co.uk/communitycoursenorfolk/ and Suffolk residents at www.sltrust.co.uk/communitycourse

