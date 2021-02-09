Seaside village to host coronavirus testing hub

Published: 3:48 PM February 9, 2021

The village hall in Hemsby is set to host a symptom-free Covid testing hub aimed at identifying positive cases which would otherwise go undetected. - Credit: Google Maps

A seaside village is being targeted as a hub for symptom-free coronavirus testing.

Aimed at identifying cases that would otherwise not be detected, people in Hemsby and Newport who have to leave their homes for work are being invited to attend.

The move is part of a trial which sees testing in different places on different days, specifically looking at those who do not have symptoms but could still be spreading the virus.

The focus is on people living in parts of the borough with higher infection rates and who have to attend work in person.

Under the trial rapid testing will be carried out at Hemsby Village Hall in Water's Lane on Tuesday February 16, and Wednesday February 17, 8am to 4pm.

They are drop-in sessions and there is no need to book.

Anyone who goes along is reminded to wear a face covering inside.

Results will be available in around half an hour and can be sent to your phone.

It is believed around one in three people with Covid-19 don't have any symptoms, but can still pass it on.

A statement said: "Many infected people have no symptoms, so could be spreading the virus without knowing it.

"Great Yarmouth Borough Council, in partnership with Norfolk Public Health, are testing people without symptoms living in a number of areas with higher infection rates, to help find some of those infected people so they can self-isolate, protect the NHS and save lives."

It added: "Please don’t come if you have a fever, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change in smell or taste. Instead, self-isolate with your household and book a test at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or call 119.

Symptom-free testing sites have already visited Gorleston, Great Yarmouth Minster, and St George's Theatre pavilion cafe.

James Bensly, borough councillor for Hemsby, said he was pleased the village was hosting a testing hub.

He said he "strongly urged" those that were able to take the test to go along, the centre's presence helping to reinforce the message the virus was everywhere.

As a councillor and volunteer involved in delivering prescriptions and helping to marshal at vaccination centres he said he would be taking up the offer of the test.

For those, like some of the village lifeboatmen, who might not be able to attend he was hoping to find a way of getting tests to them.