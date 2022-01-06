How are you feeling about Covid-19? Fill out our survey

A Covid jab is administered at the Louise Hamilton Centre at the James Paget University Hosptial - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The start of 2022 has seen rising cases of the Omicron Covid variant as our health services feel the impact of the spike in infections.

As Boris Johnson continues with his Plan B to tackle the crisis and looks to avoid yet another lockdown, people are being encouraged to get their booster jabs.

We want to know how Mercury readers are feeling about the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and if you are following government advice on getting jabs, wearing face masks and using the NHS Test and Trace app.

