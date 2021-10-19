Vacant Game store hosts walk-in Covid test centre

Published: 4:46 PM October 19, 2021

A Covid testing centre has been set up in the former Game store in Market Gates. - Credit: Liz Coates

A walk-in coronavirus testing centre has been set up temporarily in Great Yarmouth's former Game store.

It replaces the site in Market Row while utility work is being carried out.

Meanwhile, the vaccination hub opposite the former Debenhams has closed temporarily due to a heating problem, which has now been fixed.

Centre manager Nick Spencer said he was happy to help with the effort to limit the spread of coronavirus and provide the Game unit while it was empty.

He said the heating problem had now been fixed, but it could take a few days for the vaccination centre to re-stock and carry on its work delivering jabs.

The testing centre offers observed lateral flow tests to people over 11 who have no symptoms.

You may also want to watch:

Norse team leader Luke Emmerson said being more visible in the Market Gates shopping centre had seen more people coming through the doors.

He said the testing had caught some asymptomatic positive cases, adding: "We had one yesterday, and every time we get one it makes what we are doing all worthwhile."

There is also a testing centre at Morrisons in Bradwell. During half term there will be one in a bus on Britannia Pier.

Between October 13 and 19, 451 people in the borough had a confirmed positive test result - a decrease of 1.5pc compared to the previous seven days.