Published: 4:06 PM August 5, 2021

A senior nurse at a Norfolk hospital has urged pregnant people to get vaccinated to avoid potential complications later in their pregnancy.

The Louise Hamilton Vaccination Centre at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston (JPUH) is currently offering a special walk-in vaccination service for pregnant people from 9am until 4pm.

Kirsty Cater, head of midwifery at JPUH, is currently involved in the clinics focusing on pregnant people and their partners.

The head of midwifery said that pregnant people can experience "adverse effects" of Covid-19 while they are carrying a child.

"Nationally, we're seeing people are being admitted to ITU with complications from Covid when pregnant," she said

Before July 19, expectant mothers were instructed to self-isolate as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

However, now that restrictions have been relaxed, more pregnant people are experiencing severe effects from Covid, and in some cases, they are needed pre-term births to save the parent.

"It's really important parents get vaccinated," Ms Cater said.

Ms Cater accepted that pregnant people are cautious about any medications they take during pregnancy, but that advice around it had changed.

She said this was because the research into the matter had been advanced.

She said: "We are really confident now for pregnant people to come forward and get vaccinated."

Ms Cater and Jo Keeble, the deputy head of midwifery, have come forward at these vaccination clinics to help inform and reassure parents to be.

"We really want to make sure that people are getting the right advice from us, the heads of the service," Ms Cater said.

There is a fast track system in place for pregnant couples to make it "as easy and accessible as possible".

Ms Cater added that she has strong links with the vaccination centre and are always available to give advice and reassurance if she is not present.

Ms Cater added: "We really want to get that message out there.

"Please come and get vaccinated."

The Louise Hamilton Vaccination Hub had its first clinic for pregnant people on Wednesday.

There was another on Thursday, and a third will be held between 9am and 4pm on Friday, August 6, with no appointment necessary.