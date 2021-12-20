More than 300 jabbed at drive-through booster clinic
- Credit: JPUH
A drive-through booster clinic saw hundreds of people receive their third vaccine dose without leaving their cars.
Some 344 people had their vaccinations in the car park at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital on Sunday (December 19) with no appointment needed.
The drive-through took place between 9am and 3pm and people were asked to park up afterwards, remaining in their cars in dedicated parking bays to wait the 15 minutes before driving off.
There are no dates for another drive-through at present.
Meanwhile vaccine hubs in Great Yarmouth are operating 12 hours a day to meet the national ambition to offer every adult a booster by the end of the year.
The centre in Market Gates and the Louise Hamilton Centre (LHC) in the grounds of Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital are adding more slots regularly.
But boosters still need to be booked in an effort to avoid long queues and to manage the numbers of people presenting.
A sign outside the LHC on Monday (December 22) said they would try to accommodate booster walk-ins if they had capacity.
But, walk-ins were mainly being offered to people in priority groups, who may be pregnant or immunosuppressed for example, looking for their first or second dose.
A spokesman said: "The recommended way of getting an 18+ booster is via the National Booking System as it holds a dedicated slot for the individual and cuts down on waiting times."
Dedicated capacity for walk-in booster jabs will be publicised as and when it becomes available.
Covid case rates in Great Yarmouth saw an 11.4pc increase from 408.3 to 454.6 cases per 100,000 in the last week.
Locally, case rates were highest in Norwich, where rates increased by more than two fifths, to 635.1 per 100,000 from 450.1.
But South Norfolk saw the biggest percentage increase of 50.1pc, up from 358.6 per 100,000 to 538.2.
However, the numbers of people in hospital remains stable, with 66 patients with Covid being treated in the county's hospitals, two of them in critical care.
To book a vaccination or booster visit the NHS website.