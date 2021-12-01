What do Yarmouth people think of the booster?

We asked people in Great Yarmouth about the Covid booster and most of them said they thought it was a good idea to get it. - Credit: James Weeds

People in Great Yarmouth have said that they think getting the Covid booster is a good thing, especially when considering travelling overseas.

On Tuesday, a case of the Omicron variant had been recorded in north Norfolk and health secretary Sajid Javid said he expected to see more of a spread of the variant.

We asked people in the town centre whether they have had their booster yet and whether they think others should do the same.

Lynne Drew-Curtis said she didn't feel a thing when she got her booster last week. - Credit: James Weeds

Lynne Drew-Curtis, who has been triple-jabbed, said: "I had my booster on Monday.

"They were so good, I hardly knew I had it.

"I didn't think much of it. I just thought ' well, why wouldn’t you?'

"It's what you should be doing.

"Also, I have family abroad and I got my booster in case travel restrictions required I had one."

Michelle Nurse said she has yet to be vaccinated, but said she will have to soon. - Credit: James Weeds

Michelle Nurse, who is unvaccinated, said: "I haven’t had a vaccination yet and all through pregnancy I was fine.

"I think I'm not allowed to get jabbed as I’m breast feeding.

"I think I will have to soon though.

"Ideally, I want to take my son on holiday. So my hands will be tied on that one."

Giuseppe Fatibene said he would like to get his booster sooner rather than later. - Credit: James Weeds

Giuseppe Fatibene, is currently waiting for his booster jab.

"My booster appointment is still a while away, but apparently we can have it three months earlier now.

"I will definitely be getting my booster.

"I want to go away next year - back to Italy for a while - and I think I will need the booster before I do that."

Matthew Wilson, a student nurse, said he thinks the booster is a good idea. - Credit: James Weeds

Matthew Wilson, a double-vaxxed student nurse, said: "I have my booster booked for Saturday.

"Being a student nurse, I'm actively encouraged to get it, so will be soon.

"I think people should be encouraged to get the booster when they are able.

"I think it's a good thing."