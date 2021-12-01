News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
What do Yarmouth people think of the booster?

James Weeds

Published: 4:48 PM December 1, 2021
People in Great Yarmouth on a wet day.

We asked people in Great Yarmouth about the Covid booster and most of them said they thought it was a good idea to get it. - Credit: James Weeds

People in Great Yarmouth have said that they think getting the Covid booster is a good thing, especially when considering travelling overseas.

On Tuesday, a case of the Omicron variant had been recorded in north Norfolk and health secretary Sajid Javid said he expected to see more of a spread of the variant.

We asked people in the town centre whether they have had their booster yet and whether they think others should do the same.

Lynne Drew-Curtis wearing a mask.

Lynne Drew-Curtis said she didn't feel a thing when she got her booster last week. - Credit: James Weeds

Lynne Drew-Curtis, who has been triple-jabbed, said: "I had my booster on Monday.

"They were so good, I hardly knew I had it.

"I didn't think much of it. I just thought ' well, why wouldn’t you?' 

"It's what you should be doing.

"Also, I have family abroad and I got my booster in case travel restrictions required I had one."

Michelle Nurse smiling.

Michelle Nurse said she has yet to be vaccinated, but said she will have to soon. - Credit: James Weeds

Michelle Nurse, who is unvaccinated, said: "I haven’t had a vaccination yet and all through pregnancy I was fine.

"I think I'm not allowed to get jabbed as I’m breast feeding.

"I think I will have to soon though.

"Ideally, I want to take my son on holiday. So my hands will be tied on that one."

Giuseppe Fatibene

Giuseppe Fatibene said he would like to get his booster sooner rather than later. - Credit: James Weeds

Giuseppe Fatibene, is currently waiting for his booster jab.

"My booster appointment is still a while away, but apparently we can have it three months earlier now.

"I will definitely be getting my booster.

"I want to go away next year - back to Italy for a while - and I think I will need the booster before I do that."

Matthew Wilson in the cold and rain.

Matthew Wilson, a student nurse, said he thinks the booster is a good idea. - Credit: James Weeds

Matthew Wilson, a double-vaxxed student nurse, said: "I have my booster booked for Saturday.

"Being a student nurse, I'm actively encouraged to get it, so will be soon.

"I think people should be encouraged to get the booster when they are able.

"I think it's a good thing."

Great Yarmouth News

