What do Yarmouth people think of the booster?
- Credit: James Weeds
People in Great Yarmouth have said that they think getting the Covid booster is a good thing, especially when considering travelling overseas.
On Tuesday, a case of the Omicron variant had been recorded in north Norfolk and health secretary Sajid Javid said he expected to see more of a spread of the variant.
We asked people in the town centre whether they have had their booster yet and whether they think others should do the same.
Lynne Drew-Curtis, who has been triple-jabbed, said: "I had my booster on Monday.
"They were so good, I hardly knew I had it.
"I didn't think much of it. I just thought ' well, why wouldn’t you?'
"It's what you should be doing.
"Also, I have family abroad and I got my booster in case travel restrictions required I had one."
Michelle Nurse, who is unvaccinated, said: "I haven’t had a vaccination yet and all through pregnancy I was fine.
"I think I'm not allowed to get jabbed as I’m breast feeding.
"I think I will have to soon though.
"Ideally, I want to take my son on holiday. So my hands will be tied on that one."
Giuseppe Fatibene, is currently waiting for his booster jab.
"My booster appointment is still a while away, but apparently we can have it three months earlier now.
"I will definitely be getting my booster.
"I want to go away next year - back to Italy for a while - and I think I will need the booster before I do that."
Matthew Wilson, a double-vaxxed student nurse, said: "I have my booster booked for Saturday.
"Being a student nurse, I'm actively encouraged to get it, so will be soon.
"I think people should be encouraged to get the booster when they are able.
"I think it's a good thing."