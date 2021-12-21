News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Walk-in vaccination centres open up for third booster jabs

Liz Coates

Published: 12:00 PM December 21, 2021
Vaccine centre Market Gates

The vaccination centre in Market Gates, Great Yarmouth, has capacity for walk-ins today, Tuesday December 21. - Credit: Liz Coates

Booster jabs are being offered without an appointment at two vaccination centres over the next two days.

Covid-19 booster vaccinations, and first and second doses, are being given at both the Louise Hamilton Centre in the grounds of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston and at Market Gates in Great Yarmouth.

People can walk-in today, Tuesday December 21, at the Louise Hamilton Centre until 5.30pm and at Market Gates until 5pm.

There will be more walk-in opportunities at the Louise Hamilton Centre tomorrow, Wednesday December 22, 8.30am to 5.30pm.

However, people are still being encouraged you to book via the National Booking System amid warnings walk-ins will only be offered when there is capacity, a situation that could change at short notice.

The government is aiming to offer every eligible adult a booster by the end of the year in a bid to avoid a winter surge of the Omicron variant.

