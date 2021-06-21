Covid: Walk-in vaccine clinics now open until 8.30pm

Published: 1:42 PM June 21, 2021

Walk-in clinics are open all week in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston for Covid vaccinations until 8.30pm.

More than 1,500 people received a Covid-19 vaccination at two sites in Great Yarmouth over the weekend.

Amid a push to get protection for all adults, 920 first doses and 588 second doses were given at either the Louise Hamilton Centre or the Market Gates clinics.

The 920 first doses included 390 18-21 year olds who took advantage of booking and walk-in opportunities after the age range was lowered to include all adults.

While the vast majority were booked appointments, over 100 people took advantage of the walk-in option.

The James Paget Hospital Trust has moved to thank all those that attended.

For anyone who hasn't had their first vaccine yet there are opportunities all this week including evening clinics up until 8.30pm to help those who work all week and may be busy at weekends.

A spokesman said it followed the staging of "one or two" evening sessions which had proved popular.

Today, Monday, June 21, tomorrow, Tuesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 24, people can walk-in to the Louise Hamilton Centre from 8.30am up until 8.30pm.

On Wednesday, June 23, and Friday, June 25, anyone can walk-in at the Market Gates centre from 8.30am until 8.30pm.

Bookings for first jabs can also be made via the national system, and those looking for a second vaccine are encouraged to use this service to ensure they get the right vaccine at the right time.