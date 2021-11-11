News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Health

High school issues face mask request after positive Covid tests

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:40 PM November 11, 2021
Kevin Blakey - the principal of Great Yarmouth Charter Academy.

Kevin Blakey, principal of Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Charter Academy

Students, staff and visitors to a Great Yarmouth high school will be requested to wear face masks from today in its communal areas after three positive Covid tests were confirmed.

Great Yarmouth Charter Academy has sent a letter out to parents dated November 10 saying that it has had three positive case confirmed by PCR tests.

The letter from principal Kevin Blakey says the following consultation with the Norfolk Outbreak Team at Public Health England the academy will be bringing in a new measure concerning the use of face masks.

The measure says as from today staff, students and visitors will be requested to wear face masks in communal areas of the school, including the main reception area.

Parents were also asked to carry out lateral flow tests on their children before they came into school today.

It comes as the James Paget University Hospital and other hospitals in the county imposed visitor restrictions due to concerns over rising Covid levels.

  

