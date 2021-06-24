Great Yarmouth Covid rate tumbles to lowest in England

Published: 9:50 AM June 24, 2021 Updated: 10:11 AM June 24, 2021

Coronavirus infection rates in Great Yarmouth have dropped by 50pc giving the area the lowest case rate in England.

The borough has recorded five cases per 100,000 making it second in the UK behind Comhairle nan Eilean Siar in the Outer Hebrides.

In Norwich the figures up to June 18 show the rate there remains unchanged week-on-week at 22.8pc, whereas in Yarmouth it has dropped by 50pc.

Although rates have tumbled in other areas of the county Yarmouth still has by far the lowest incidence of the disease.

Overall the Norfolk figure stands at 17 per 100,000, a drop of 4pc.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement, Great Yarmouth Borough Council said: “We are proud to say that Great Yarmouth currently has the lowest case rate in Norfolk, across all ages, and continues to be in the lowest ten councils for England .

“At the height of lockdown, the Covid marshals were making nearly 400 calls a month, which were a mixture of phone calls and door knocking.

"This number lowers with the case rate in the borough, and in the last two months the number of calls were down to just 52.

“Some Covid marshals have left their positions; however, the majority of them are staying in role until the end of the year.

"The marshals are there to help our residents, visitors and businesses, as they play a vital role in ensuring we as a community continue to do our part in following the governments guidelines.”

On Monday (June 21) the marshals visited just one house which had recorded a new case to check the family were isolating properly and to offer help with dog walking and shopping.

If people are not at home when the marshals call they can be reported to the police.

The only permitted reason to leave your home while isolating is to take a coronavirus test.

In terms of vaccination rates Public Health England said 68,738 people had been given a first dose, and 54,402 people had been given a second dose in Yarmouth by the end of June 20.

Available figures for hospital admissions show that between June 8 and 13 there were no patients in hospital with coronavirus and there had been no deaths.



