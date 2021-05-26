Coronavirus: Resort sees 80pc drop in infection rates

Published: 9:24 AM May 26, 2021

Sam Carpenter watches as Stuart Bedford carries out the lateral flow test on the new Covid-19 mobile testing bus. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Infection rates have dropped to levels not seen since last summer at the end of the first wave in Great Yarmouth.

The town recorded just four cases in the week ending May 20, an 80pc drop from the previous week when there were 20.1 cases per 100,000 - a figure which matches the borough's population.

The rate was previously this low all the way back to the week up to August 22 - 272 days ago, or nearly nine months.

It currently has the 34th lowest rate in the country out of 379 authorities, compared to the highest rate of 451.4 in Bolton.

All nine districts across Norfolk and Suffolk have seen a drop in Covid rates apart from mid- Suffolk where it has stayed the same at 18.3 per 100,000, and where the prevalence of the virus is also the highest.

While Yarmouth saw the biggest fall by far, East Suffolk saw the next biggest reduction of 50pc and the least number of cases across all the local authorities with 3.6 cases per 100,000.

Overall the Norfolk figure has dropped by 35pc to 9.1 cases per 100,000.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, hailed the efforts of townsfolk and marshals in halting the spread of coronavirus, and urged people to continue following the guidance about handwashing and social distancing.

"Everyone has really acted responsibly and I thank all the residents for their continued vigilance," he said.

"Indoor hospitality has now re-opened so we will have to see where that takes us, but obviously we are really thrilled our levels are really down low."