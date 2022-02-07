Time to listen? Yarmouth Samaritans appeal for volunteers

The Great Yarmouth branch of The Samaritans is appealing for listening volunteers to work from its North Quay office. - Credit: Google Maps

The Great Yarmouth branch of the Samaritans is appealing for volunteers and says it is "busy all the time".

Nationally around 10,000 people call the counselling service every day, and some will be connected to people on the other end of the line at Angel Villa in North Quay.

The branch currently has 27 volunteers who work a three hour shift - but more are needed.

Join our fabulous group of volunteers - information evening this Wednesday at our branch. pic.twitter.com/uykt7Umlvx — Samaritans of Great Yarmouth & North East Norfolk (@GySamaritans) February 6, 2022

Manager Jenny Hacon said: "We are busy all the time and we do need more volunteers.

"The expectation is one shift a week which is three hours. We are not a 24 hour branch, we do 13 shifts a week but we would like to open more."

An opening evening is being staged on Wednesday February 9 at 7pm at 62 North Quay for anyone who wants to find out more.

Training involves one evening a week for nine weeks after which new recruits will be assigned a mentor.

To find out more about volunteering visit the website.

To call the helpline at any time phone 116123.



