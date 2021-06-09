News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Covid in numbers - jabs, cases and hospital admissions in Great Yarmouth

Liz Coates

Published: 2:47 PM June 9, 2021   
Staff from the James Paget Hotel administering the COVID-19 vaccination. Picture: Danielle Booden

Nearly 50,000 people had received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of June 7 new figures show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Latest Government figures show eight people tested positive for coronavirus in Great Yarmouth in the last week.

The figures for the seven days up to June 8 reveal a 20pc reduction on the previous week when the town saw a rise in the number of new cases with 10.1 cases per 100,000 people.

On June 1 there were two patients with the virus being treated at the James Paget  University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston, neither of whom were being ventilated.

No deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test have been recorded in the last seven days up to June 8.

However one of only five coronavirus deaths announced across England on Friday was said to have occurred at the JPUH on June 2 taking the hospital's death toll to 377.

Meanwhile the latest vaccination figures published by Public Health England at 4pm on Tuesday, June 8, show 66,510 people had been given a first dose and 49,653 people had been given a second dose by the end of Monday (June 7).

Great Yarmouth News

James Weeds
Daniel Moxon
Daniel Hickey
