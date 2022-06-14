YouTuber shares IVF baby joy ahead of Father's Day

Gaby and Tim Lindon welcome their much-wanted son Casper into the world after trying for eight years to complete their family. - Credit: Supplied by Bourn Hall Clinic

A YouTuber is looking forward to spending his first Father’s Day with his "little miracle" baby son who was eight years in the making.

Tim Lindon, aged 43, and wife Gaby, a singer and actress, were told they needed IVF after years of trying for a baby.

On their second attempt the Great Yarmouth couple found out they were going to be parents and their "absolutely perfect" son was born earlier this year.

Tim and Gaby Lindon didn't expect to encounter fertility problems as Mrs Lindon had a daughter from a previous relationship. Mr Lindon of 'Walk with Me Tim' fame has shared his story and the arrival of their 'little miracle' ahead of Father's Day. - Credit: supplied by Bourn Hall Clinic

Mr Lindon is known for his Walk With Me Tim YouTube channel which has close to 80,000 subscribers, some of his videos reaching audiences of over 500,000.

He is sharing his story about the impact of infertility on men ahead of Father's Day, and is mindful that not everyone gets the same happy outcome.

He said: “I wanted it to happen naturally to be honest, I didn’t want to go down the IVF route.

“But after years of trying and feeling that the clock was ticking, we thought we had better do something about it.”

YouTuber Tim Lindon and his wife Gaby are looking forward to celebrating their first Father's Day with their son Casper, conceived through IVF. - Credit: supplied by Bourn Hall Clinic

“At first the doctors said nothing was wrong with either of us, which was really frustrating.

“We felt like we had tried everything – we were eating the right food, relaxing, trying to ‘stop thinking about it’, doing everything they tell you to.”

Then the couple were advised that IVF would be their best option, but they were not eligible for NHS-funding because she already had a child.

YouTuber Tim Lindon is celebrating becoming a father after a long journey with his wife Gaby. - Credit: Tim Lindon

“We are not wealthy people at all, so we scraped everything together; we didn’t get into debt but we did live on beans and toast to make it happen,” Mr Lindon said.

They were finally able to say they were becoming parents after their second round of IVF.

Casper was born on January 9, 2022.

“Nothing could prepare me for the emotion I felt when Casper was born,” Mr Lindon said.

“The cup of tea we had in the delivery suite was the best cup of tea that I have ever had because I was just gazing at our little miracle and he was absolutely perfect.

"I didn’t stop crying for three days.

On set with Tim during his live video tour of Great Yarmouth. - Credit: James Weeds

“Father’s Day is going to be so special for me this year, I can’t wait.”

Tim Lindon and his wife, Gaby, who has been accompanying him on his live videos. - Credit: James Weeds



