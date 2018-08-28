Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More than 100 defibrillators installed across Norfolk and Suffolk thanks to Bradwell woman

PUBLISHED: 16:55 22 January 2019

Jayne Biggs has installed more than 100 defibrillators across Norfolk and Suffolk. Maisie Manton, left and Mrs Biggs, right with the new defibrillator at Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Jayne Biggs has installed more than 100 defibrillators across Norfolk and Suffolk. Maisie Manton, left and Mrs Biggs, right with the new defibrillator at Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

More than 100 defibrillators have been installed across Norfolk and Suffolk thanks to a woman’s mission to make the lifesaving piece of equipment accessible to as many people as possible.

HLTA Nicola Wardle and (L) Jayne Biggs from Heart 2 Heart taking the first aid training class at Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market. Picture: Ian BurtHLTA Nicola Wardle and (L) Jayne Biggs from Heart 2 Heart taking the first aid training class at Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Jayne Biggs from Bradwell set up the charity Heart 2 Heart in 2016 after a defibrillator saved her seven-year-old daughter’s life.

Her work has already saved one man’s life but she has no plans of stopping there.

Richard Brown, 52, from Norwich collapsed at Gorleston and Great Yarmouth Sailing club but because there was a defibrillator on site and members had been trained by Mrs Biggs, the 52-year-old’s life was saved.

Anne Everitt receiving the defibrillator on behalf of Pakefield Church PCC from Jayne Biggs and Rob Clarke. Picture: Mick Howes.Anne Everitt receiving the defibrillator on behalf of Pakefield Church PCC from Jayne Biggs and Rob Clarke. Picture: Mick Howes.

The Bradwell woman said: “It is fantastic to see how important they are. I am now installing defibrillators on a weekly basis so the impact it is having on everyone’s life is huge.

“More and more people are now becoming aware of the work we are doing but I am determined to keep making even more of a difference.”

The latest defibrillator was installed at Norwich based furnishing company Cooks Blinds and Shutters who are based at Sweet Briar Road industrial estate.

Richard Brown pictured with his son just three days after his life was saved by a Heart 2 Heart defibrillator. Photo: Richard BrownRichard Brown pictured with his son just three days after his life was saved by a Heart 2 Heart defibrillator. Photo: Richard Brown

Heart 2 Heart use various fundraising events to help raise the money needed to install the lifesaving piece of kit.

Thanks to the overwhelming support Mrs Biggs has received across the last three years she is now in the process of opening a Heat 2 Heart charity shop in Gorleston.

It will be based in Bells Road when it opens in February with all proceeds going towards supporting her campaign.

“It really was not something I was planning on doing but anything we can do to help can only be a positive,” she said.

On Friday, January 25, a bill, which if passed will require all public facilities to have a defibrillator, returns to the House of Commons for its second reading.

Mrs Biggs has urged residents in Norfolk to contact their MP to ask them to support the bill which she has described as vitally important.

In the meantime Great Yarmouth Charter Academy are expected to continue their support of her campaign by unveiling another defibrillator this week.

It will be the school’s second installation and will be located outside of the building.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Aerial photos show extent of one year’s erosion on Norfolk coast

Photo of Winterton taken from a drone on January 19, 2018. Picture: Simon Carter.

Great Yarmouth Air Show will not take place in 2019, organisers confirm

The Haven Gt Yarmouth 2018 Air Show. The Red Arrows. Picture: Nick Butcher

Caravan torched in arson attack at coastal holiday park

A caravan has been torched at Haven holiday park in Caister following a suspected arson attack. Picture: James Bass

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune from an unclaimed estate in Norfolk

Several people from Norfolk feature on the govenrment's unclaimed estates list. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Most Read

Teenager who loved Subarus will get the ‘best send-off’ as drivers respond to mother’s plea

#includeImage($article, 225)

Aerial photos show extent of one year’s erosion on Norfolk coast

#includeImage($article, 225)

Great Yarmouth Air Show will not take place in 2019, organisers confirm

#includeImage($article, 225)

Caravan torched in arson attack at coastal holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune from an unclaimed estate in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Falkner and Paxton pile on the final agony as Brett misses out again

Ellen Falkner partnered Robert Paxton to the mixed pairs title at Potters Picture: Nick Butcher

More than 100 defibrillators installed across Norfolk and Suffolk thanks to Bradwell woman

Jayne Biggs has installed more than 100 defibrillators across Norfolk and Suffolk. Maisie Manton, left and Mrs Biggs, right with the new defibrillator at Hillcrest Primary School in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman seeks help organising wedding with terminally-ill partner

Mark Waugh and Melissa Hunt, both 42, decided to get married after Mr Waugh had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Railway extreme weather plan to avoid repeat of ‘Beast from the East’ disruption

Greater Anglia and Network Rail have produced a new plan to help rail services cope with extreme weather like that seen in the 'Beast from the East'. Picture: Greater Anglia

WATCH: Photographer captures adorable moment a baby grey seal pup sleeps on beach

Newborn pup sleeping on Blakeney Point. Picture: Ian Ward
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists