Search

Advanced search
Opinion

Heartache and sorrow of losing a loved one in the sea

PUBLISHED: 10:57 28 December 2018

Nick Conrad

Search and rescue teams looking for missing girl Sophie Smith off Gorleston Pier this time last year. Her body has never been found Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Search and rescue teams looking for missing girl Sophie Smith off Gorleston Pier this time last year. Her body has never been found Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Nick Conrad writes about the dreadful lack of finality that comes from losing a loved one at sea

Few phrases carry as much sadness as ‘Lost at sea.’ The depth of the sorrow I feel for those searching for a loved one who has disappeared beneath the waves might be down to my coastal upbringing. It is a heartfelt sympathy, a profound sadness for any family who looks out onto the cold, unforgiving North Sea questioning where their loved one lies - the sea rarely answers. If she does, then a lifeless body brings no comfort.

As a child I frequently visited Sheringham RNLI station. I was fascinated by these paradoxical emotions experienced onboard the lifeboat - sometimes a triumphant rescue, sometimes not. These conflicting outcomes are scribed on glossy black boards that adorn the station’s wall. Dates are chalked next to the outcome of the rescue, taking the reader all the way back to Victorian times. Glaring in white paint multiple times, that phrase ‘Lost At Sea.’

My father is exceptionally confident in water and passed this love of the sea over to all his children. His great enthusiasm for water sports was tempered by a very honest appraisal of the risks attached. On the very few occasions I’ve interviewed the families or friends of those who are missing, feared drowned, my father’s realism drifts in my mind’s eye. My juxtaposed inner emotions drift between supporting hopeless optimism, then also feeling this is delaying the inevitable ‘wave’ of grief that shall eventually flood their lives. It’s the hope that kills you. The sad reality, you have only a matter of minutes, at most times of the year, to survive exposure in the North Sea.

Last year we sadly lost a diver off our coastline. The 68-year-old man, from the Brighton area, had been diving on a wreck and it’s believed he became entangled. An extensive rescue mission didn’t locate Terry Tonkin and subsequently the search was called off. This time last year we were concerned for the safety of Sophie Smith who disappeared from her home in Gorleston at 3am on Boxing Day. Subsequent CCTV footage captured her heading towards the seafront a short time later, but there have been no other confirmed sightings since then. It was suggested, but never confirmed, that she may have entered the water.

My heart goes out to Terry’s and Sophie’s families. Her father has undertaken a heartbreaking tribute, releasing a single rose into the waves at Gorleston.

As the rose drifts down into the murky brown brine, it might sadly only be acute grief that surfaces.

I should imagine the absence of the physical remains of a loved one makes the process of grieving, then recovery, much harder. The ambiguity of this situation denies the possibility of closure or resolution. Unlike with certain death, there is no official verification, no funeral or conventional support. No finality.

And occasionally, just enough times to maintain a glimmer of hope, a missing person does come walking out of the water!

But often this opens a new can of worms – a good example being the ‘missing canoe man’ John Darwin and his incredible deception.

For those truly lost at sea there will be no ‘happy ending.’ Their family and friends stuck in a painful limbo which only time will help soothe. My thoughts are very much with anyone who finds themselves in this category.

Eternal Father strong to save

Whose arm has bound the restless wave

Who bids the mighty ocean deep

Its own appointed limits keep

O hear us when we cry to Thee

For those in Peril on the sea.

Most Read

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Two Norfolk holiday parks to trial “new concept” developments

Haven's first glimpse of the The Shore, its new water park at Seashore in Great Yarmouth Picture: Haven

Three men jailed for total of 10 years for supplying Class A drugs

Adam Murphy, 28, was jailed for three years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Police

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Motorist caught drink-driving on Christmas Day receives four-year ban

File photo of the Acle Straight taken in 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City sports hall closure ‘out of the blue’

Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Body found in Potters Bar

Police were called after a body was found in a field in Potters Bar.

Two assaulted in Welwyn Garden City

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Christmas burglary spree in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating burglaries in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City.

John Lewis clearance sale starts

The clearance sale at John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will start on December 27.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Town 2 Gorleston 0: Bloaters claim deserved three points on Boxing Day

Josh Glover saves.

Employee at leading boat-builders celebrates 25 years of service

Peter Mitchell is celebrating 25 years of service at leading boat-builders Goodchild Marine. Picture: Goodchild Marine

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Tennis courts and outdoor swimming pool included in multi-million pound plans for lakeside resort

An artist's impression of how part of Fritton Lake Resort could look following a multi-million pound regeneration. Picture: Somerleyton Estate

Packed house at Ocean Room enjoy superb night’s entertainment at Christmas Bash

Team photo of K9 Fight Team at the Ocean Rooms, Gorleston Picture: KATE MUNRO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists