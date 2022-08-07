News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Adder warning in coastal areas as snakes come out to bask

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 10:10 AM August 7, 2022
The adder by Hemsby Beach.

August is among peak adder spotting months and people are being asked to be mindful when in their territory - Credit: Sophie Closier

People are being asked to share space "thoughtfully" with Britain's only venomous snake.

August is among peak months for adder sightings and with more people out and about in the warm weather they are being asked to be mindful of being in adder territory.

In April an eight-year-old boy was bitten in Hemsby and a dog, Indi, had a painful encounter in Winterton.

Dog bitter by adder at Winterton

Hungarian Vizsla Indi showed no behaviour changes when she was bitten by an adder at Winterton. Vets advise carrying your dog to stop the venom circulating. - Credit: Rebekah Mann

This week a council in Wales issued a warning about increased sightings of adders, although generally they are in decline.

Helen Baczkowska, Norfolk Wildlife Trust acting conservation manager, said: "During the warmer months, adders can be found in sandy and heathy places and tend to bask on the sunny edges of low bushes. 

"Adders will rarely bite unless provoked, but of course this can be accidental.

"We'd advise wearing sturdy footwear when walking on heathland and sandy areas in the summer and if you spot an adder, take care not to approach.

"Dogs can be at risk as they are naturally inquisitive. It's wise for dog owners to keep their pets to the path or under close control in areas where adders are likely to be found during March to October.

"Adders are protected by law, but despite this, the number and range of adders continues to slowly decline, making it important for us to share our wild spaces thoughtfully with these enigmatic creatures."

Caister Vets said the practice had not yet seen any adder bites this year.

It said most bites occurred between June and August on the face, neck or legs of dogs. 

If the venom stays local to the bite site then the tissues will become swollen and painful, but if the venom travels further and into the bloodstream this can cause much more serious problems including liver damage, neurological symptoms such as seizures, difficulty breathing and even death.

A spokesman said: "If your dog is bitten don’t panic. Pick your dog up and carry to the car or the vet. Call the veterinary surgery to let them know you are on your way.

"Restrict the dog from walking as this may help spread the venom around the area or further into the bloodstream.

"Do not to wait and see how they react at home and do not administer any medications without speaking to the vet first as this may cause more harm."


