Yarmouth presenter announced as new host of radio station's afternoon show

Heidi Secker is the new host of the afternoon show on Greatest Hits Radio East Anglia. - Credit: Supplied by Bauer Media

A Great Yarmouth presenter has been announced as the new host of the afternoon show on Greatest Hits Radio.

Heidi Secker is joining the East Anglian team of the station, owned by Bauer Media, and it will be broadcasted live from Norwich.

She will be on air across the region from 1pm to 4pm every weekday from Monday, October 3.

Ms Secker has over a decade’s worth of experience in local radio having first worked as a radio presenter on BFBS (British Forces Broadcasting Service) when she was a mechanic in the Royal Navy.

Departing afternoon host Rob Chandler’s final show will be Friday, September 23.

Andy Shier, regional content director for Bauer South, said: "We’re thrilled to have Heidi join the line-up and bring both her local knowledge and a wealth of experience to Greatest Hits Radio.

"Passionate about everything 80s and 90s, her enthusiasm and love for the music will help bring the good times to our listeners.

He added: “We’d like to thank Rob for his time working with Greatest Hits Radio over the last two years.

"He is a legend in these parts and has been a pleasure to work with. We wish him all the best for the future."