Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Search for family of Great Yarmouth man who died aged 73

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:13 PM August 17, 2022
Updated: 1:17 PM August 17, 2022
Norfolk Coroner's Court

Norfolk Coroner's Court - Credit: Anthony Carroll

The death of a 73-year-old man has prompted an appeal to trace his next-of-kin.

David Durrant died at his home address in Crome Drive, in Great Yarmouth, on August  15.

There were no suspicious circumstances.

It is believed David had a wife called Janet Durrant who lived in Bradwell and a daughter called Laura.

However, despite carrying out enquiries, officers have been unable to trace them.

Anyone who may have known David should contact the coroner’s officer in Norwich on 01603 774773. 

