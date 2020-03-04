New takeaway could open in seaside holiday park

Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A new takeaway could open in a seaside holiday park already given permission for expansion and a revamp - if a bid is given the go-ahead.

The planning application, to be decided by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, is for changing the use of the pound shop in Hemsby Village Holiday Park into a hot food takeaway.

The shop unit, sitting in a string of other businesses including a launderette, is currently vacant.

Richardsons, the company running the holiday park, has been contacted for comment.

Last month the borough council approved plans for expansion and refurbishment of the park, as its operators plan to increase its number of static caravans and luxury lodges.

The scheme will involve demolishing the park's 66 existing accommodation units and three houses in order to allow for the addition of 28 caravan bases and 26 lodge bases.

