Search

Advanced search

New takeaway could open in seaside holiday park

PUBLISHED: 13:45 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 04 March 2020

Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: Google Maps.

Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A new takeaway could open in a seaside holiday park already given permission for expansion and a revamp - if a bid is given the go-ahead.

The planning application, to be decided by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, is for changing the use of the pound shop in Hemsby Village Holiday Park into a hot food takeaway.

You may also want to watch:

The shop unit, sitting in a string of other businesses including a launderette, is currently vacant.

Richardsons, the company running the holiday park, has been contacted for comment.

Last month the borough council approved plans for expansion and refurbishment of the park, as its operators plan to increase its number of static caravans and luxury lodges.

The scheme will involve demolishing the park's 66 existing accommodation units and three houses in order to allow for the addition of 28 caravan bases and 26 lodge bases.

The plan also allows for construction of an activity centre including a trampoline and rock-climbing.















Most Read

Nightclub nostalgia: How Norfolk town partied back in the day

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Bingo hall taking customers’ temperatures due to coronavirus concerns

Patrick Duffy, 65, managing director of Palace Bingo, tests the temperature of customer Brenda Llwellyn, 74, as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Most Read

Nightclub nostalgia: How Norfolk town partied back in the day

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Bingo hall taking customers’ temperatures due to coronavirus concerns

Patrick Duffy, 65, managing director of Palace Bingo, tests the temperature of customer Brenda Llwellyn, 74, as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Loud’ man ‘trashed’ hotel room after being refused drink

The Troll Cart, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

New takeaway could open in seaside holiday park

Hemsby Beach Holiday Park. Picture: Google Maps.

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Plans for HGV centre in ‘small village’ refused by council over safety fears

Plans to transform a former builders yard into a HGV driving centre have been refused. Photo: Google Streetview

200 jobs ‘on the line’ as council makes £8m planning application ‘U-turn’

Two hundred jobs could be lost after a council turned its back on an approved planning application to make changes to a long-awaited bridge. Photo: Archant
Drive 24