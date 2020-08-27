Man rescued after falling from boat into Broads

Hemsby Broads Rescue at an incident in January. Picture: Hemsby Broads Rescue Archant

A man was rescued after falling from a pleasure cruiser into a river in the Broads.

Hemsby Broads Rescue was paged on Wednesday (August 26) to assist the man who had entered the water at Womack Island.

As a result of the fall, he suffered injuries to his face and torso, Hemsby Lifeboat said.

On arrival at the vessel, and with the assistance of a Broads Authority Ranger and Bacton Coastguard team, the casualty was back on board and receiving immediate aid.

Although a little shaken the injuries were not thought to be serious, Hemsby Lifeboat said.

With his family being looked after by members of the coastguard team, the Hemsby crew evacuated the casualty by rescue boat to the waiting ambulance for further treatment.

Hemsby Broads Rescue then returned to base and prepare for its usual Wednesday night training.

Also on scene with Bacton Coastguard were Winterton Coastguard team.

Hemsby Lifeboat has thanked all those involved and the crew who remained on station at Hemsby to assist with the clean down.