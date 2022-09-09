'There was a sombre mood' - School children pay their respects to the Queen

Young and old have gathered in a coastal village to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Prayers were said at Hemsby church for the Queen this morning.

The prayers were followed by the church's bells being rung 96 times at noon to mark the Queen's service to the country.

A school pupil remembers the Queen's legacy - Credit: Brittany Woodman

As the bells rang dozens of children from the village's primary school gathered opposite the church to pay their respects.

Sian Harmer, headteacher, said: "They have come to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II.

"It is really, really important that our year five and six children pay their respects.

"The rest of the children, the younger ones, are also listening to the bells as well.

"Every class had an age appropriate assembly this morning with the teachers answering any questions sensitively the children might have had."

Mrs Harmer said all the children were aware of the importance of the occasion and what it mean to the country.

Hemsby primary school children by Hemsby Church as it bells sounded in memory of the Queen

She said: "I think they do because of the celebrations we had around the jubilee, certainly the older children were very, very aware.

"There was a sombre mood."

Praising the Queen Father Anthony Long said at the service: "We give thanks for her long life.

"She was the cement that held this country together.

"She was Elizabeth the great."

Before the service Rev David Mills, who also took part, praised the Queen by saying her promise to God of duty and service had "faithfully been done".

Rev David Mills with the primary school pupils after the church bells had rung - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Church warden Maureen Powles, 81, was one of the more than 20 people who attended the service at St Mary the Virgin Church.

She said: "The Queen meant a great deal to me. She was a marvellous sovereign and she was to rock to our village and our world really and she was a marvellous mother.

Church warden Maureen Powles paid tribute to the Queen - Credit: Anthony Carroll

"People in Hemsby are very upset about it. She was been a marvellous Queen."

The prayers were held at a usual church service, with a special service being planned at a later date to remember the Queen.

The church in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth, dates back to the 14th century.