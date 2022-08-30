Village fireworks display cancelled due to weather conditions

The Hemsby fireworks display has been cancelled - Credit: Archant

Tonight's fireworks display at Hemsby has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Visit Great Yarmouth has confirmed the fireworks display will not take place.

A statement from the tourism body said: "It with regret that the organisers of Hemsby Fireworks have advised that due to adverse weather conditions the fireworks will not be going ahead this Tuesday."

Tonight's cancelled event was due to be the last of a series of weekly summer fireworks at Hemsby.

Tonight was due to be the last in a series of Hemsby fireworks displays - Credit: PA

They have been running since the end of July.

A display was cancelled earlier this month due to the windy conditions amid a heatwave.