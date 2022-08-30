News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Village fireworks display cancelled due to weather conditions

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:40 PM August 30, 2022
Gorleston Cliff Top festival fireworks.

The Hemsby fireworks display has been cancelled - Credit: Archant

Tonight's fireworks display at Hemsby has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

Visit Great Yarmouth has confirmed the fireworks display will not take place.

A statement from the tourism body said: "It with regret that the organisers of Hemsby Fireworks have advised that due to adverse weather conditions the fireworks will not be going ahead this Tuesday."

Tonight's cancelled event was due to be the last of a series of weekly summer fireworks at Hemsby.

Handout photo dated 23/10/21 issued by Lisburn and Castlereagh Council of the Lantern Parade and fir

Tonight was due to be the last in a series of Hemsby fireworks displays - Credit: PA

They have been running since the end of July.

A display was cancelled earlier this month due to the windy conditions amid a heatwave.

