Search

Advanced search

How former chapel could become new family home

PUBLISHED: 08:23 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:23 24 June 2020

The former Evalengical Congregational church, Hemsby, which is for sale. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

The former Evalengical Congregational church, Hemsby, which is for sale. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

Archant

An empty chapel could be given a new lease of life if a bid to convert the building into a family home, complete with its own graveyard, is successful.

The former Evalengical Congregational church, Hemsby, which is for sale. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.ukThe former Evalengical Congregational church, Hemsby, which is for sale. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

The former congregational chapel on Yarmouth Road in Hemsby was sold last year and the new owner has submitted plans to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to restore the building as a residential home.

A graveyard containing around 100 tombstones was included in the sale, as well as a memorial garden dedicated to the late Princess Diana.

When the site was put up for auction there were concerns the graveyard would be closed – but new owner Corinne Bryant, 55, has said they would have a responsibility to keep the graveyard tidy and make it available for relatives of people buried there as well as people interested in family history who want to visit.

“We’re not going to stop people coming to the graveyard,” she said.

The former Evalengical Congregational church, Hemsby, which is for sale. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.ukThe former Evalengical Congregational church, Hemsby, which is for sale. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

“It’s just a nice old building that was falling into disrepair. When we saw it we fell in love with it.”

You may also want to watch:

“A garden with a graveyard is not a problem at all,” she added, joking: “I find you get more problems from the living than the dead.”

The application states the new owners would like to convert the building into their main place of residence, by adding an internal mezzanine floor.

The only external changes would be the addition of a small corner single storey extension to the rear corner.

Consultation responses to the proposal online have been mostly positive, with villagers happy to see the building restored.

Katie Leech commented: “Once restored and converted it could be a lovely asset to the village and a pleasure to see.”

Gwen Myall said: “Conversion will save it from falling into disrepair. These beautiful buildings should not be allowed to decay. It will have a new lease if life if converted to a home.

“It is uncared for, untidy and an eyesore. It is nice to see it will now be turned into a family home which will be an asset for the village.”

One objection to the plan – from Frank Little, former minister of the church – said there is a “paucity of community facilities in the village” and conversion to private use would be “detrimental”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Dispersal orders for village playing fields under police crackdown on large gatherings

Norfolk Police have imposed dispersal orders on three Norfolk playing fields after complaints Picture: Getty Images

Man ‘behaving inappropriately’ on Gorleston beach

Gorleston beach during the spring bank holiday weekend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Poignant scenes as street claps funeral cortege for bowls’ ace Vera, 87

People lined the streets in Braddock Road, Caister, to pay their respects to Vera Punchard, a popular club bowler, who has died aged 87 Picture: Liz Coates

Potters Resort ‘forced to consider’ redundancies over coronavirus fallout

Potters Resort, Hopton. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Dispersal orders for village playing fields under police crackdown on large gatherings

Norfolk Police have imposed dispersal orders on three Norfolk playing fields after complaints Picture: Getty Images

Man ‘behaving inappropriately’ on Gorleston beach

Gorleston beach during the spring bank holiday weekend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Poignant scenes as street claps funeral cortege for bowls’ ace Vera, 87

People lined the streets in Braddock Road, Caister, to pay their respects to Vera Punchard, a popular club bowler, who has died aged 87 Picture: Liz Coates

Potters Resort ‘forced to consider’ redundancies over coronavirus fallout

Potters Resort, Hopton. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

How former chapel could become new family home

The former Evalengical Congregational church, Hemsby, which is for sale. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

‘The public needs it’ - Norfolk businesses prepare to welcome back customers

Rebecca and Gareth Williams of The George Hotel. Picture: Matthew Usher.

New Pleasure Beach ride will be ready for July re-opening

Albert Jones, managing director of the Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth, says staff and visitor safety will be paramound when rides re-open July 11. One of those is the new Lightning 360 ride, custom-built in Northern Italy. Picture: Pleasure Beach/Archant.

‘Fiasco’ - technical issues interrupt council review of its children’s services

Norfolk county council has been criticised for a technical “fiasco” which forced them to reschedule a key oversight meeting into the work of its children’s services. Photo: YouTube/NCC

‘Get kids back to schools’ - PM’s plea as pandemic sees inequalities worsen

Prime minister Boris Johnson has relaxed lockdown guidelines. Photo credit should read: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire