Two day beach party coming to Hemsby

Hemsby will be hosting a two day celebration for their Independent Lifeboat from Saturday. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

A two-day-long beach party is taking place at a coastal village in Norfolk.

This year's annual Hemsby Lifeboat Celebration, taking place over the weekend, will see live music, a bar and a barbecue.

Kicking off on Saturday by Hemsby Gap, music acts Kuiper, Rob and Mandy, Charlie Gallagher and The Modern Classics will be performing live.

Daniel Hurd, coxswain and trustee, Chris Batten, secretary and helmsman for Hemsby Lifeboat. - Credit: James Weeds

Helmsman Chis Batten said: "This is our largest event of the year and we always love to see residents and visitors coming along to say hello.

"This is our opportunity to say a big thank you to those who have supported us over the years."

Hemsby Lifeboat in action. - Credit: Archant

From 10am on Sunday, Great Yarmouth Borough mayor Graham Plant will officially open the Lifeboat Day, which will see more live music and a display featuring crews from Hemsby Lifeboat, Caister Lifeboat and Gorleston RNLI.

Hemsby Lifeboat's annual Grand Draw will also be taking place, with prizes of Tesco gift vouchers and a week's holiday in Hemsby up for grabs.

There will also be stalls and amusements, including the Newfoundland Working Dogs who will be providing their unique form of entertainment.

For more information, visit the Hemsby Lifeboat Facebook page.