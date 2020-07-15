Council approves bid to covert barns into houses
PUBLISHED: 11:55 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 15 July 2020
A cluster of empty barns on the outskirts of a seaside village could be converted into houses after planners gave the thumbs up.
The proposal, approved by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, would see agricultural buildings converted into five residential dwellings and associated infrastructure at Hall Farm on Hall Road, a country lane in Hemsby.
A Beccles-based developer is planning to transform one barn into four residential houses, including two three-bedroomed units and two four-bedroomed units, and a free-standing building into a three-bedroom house.
A report by a planning officer says that Hall Farm is made up of traditional single-storey brick outbuildings separated by small courtyards, and a free-standing smaller building, as well as other modern buildings grouped around the farm yard.
A grade one listed building, owned by Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust, is next to the site, while access is at the northern end, next to a pond.
The planning officer states the bid is “an appropriate re-use of these buildings that will provide five units of family accommodation”.
