'We haven't got a choice' - Landowners close popular footpath

PUBLISHED: 14:37 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:37 18 October 2019

A pathway through Hirsty's land in Hemsby and Ormesby has been closed. Picture: Google Maps.

A pathway through Hirsty's land in Hemsby and Ormesby has been closed. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A popular footpath across fields has been closed after funding for its upkeep ran out.

The walkway runs for approximately seven kilometres across Hirsty's land, straddling Hemsby and Ormesby, and was open to the public for 20 years.

Landowner Richard Hirsty said a grant from the Rural Development Fund compensated the family for loss of income on the land and maintenance of the path - but it expired on September 30.

Mr Hirsty said he asked Ormesby St Margaret with Scratby Parish Council if it could contribute £500 a year to the path's upkeep.

The parish council declined the request.

Members said council funds could not be used to pay for permissive paths.

Mr Hirsty said: "We're very disappointed with the situation we're in but sadly we haven't got any choice.

"I don't see why we should be expected to pay for the pathway," he added.

He said the family sometimes received complaints about the state of the path.

