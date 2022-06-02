News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Two nights of fireworks in Hemsby this Jubilee weekend

James Weeds

Published: 6:00 AM June 2, 2022
Hemsby will be putting on two firework displays over the Jubilee Weekend. - Credit: PA

"There is no better way to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee than with fireworks."

That is the thoughts of one of the crew from Hemsby Independent Lifeboat, who will be hosting two nights of celebrations at their lifeboat house over the jubilee weekend.

On Friday, June 3, the crew will be hosting a bar, barbecue and music from 5pm with a firework display taking place from 10pm.

Chris Batten, secretary and helmsman for Hemsby Lifebaot. Mr Batten is also an independent businessman.

Chris Batten, secretary and helmsman for Hemsby Independent Lifeboat. - Credit: James Weeds

Helmsman Chris Batten said: "We really want to enjoy the festivities and what better way to celebrate the jubilee and say thanks to our supporters than with a firework display?"

The fireworks will be provided by Hemsby Lifeboat supporter FlashFX.

Owner Des Fulcher said: "We've got the big guns coming out - over 70 of them - so it should be a spectacle."

There will be another chance to see fireworks in the village on Sunday, as businesses along Beach Road have banded together to buy another supply for people to enjoy.

From 5pm on Sunday, June 5, the bar at Hemsby Lifeboat will be back open. Again, fireworks are expected to begin at around 10pm.

