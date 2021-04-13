News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Public toilets in Hemsby reopen after £23,000 revamp

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:11 PM April 13, 2021   
Public toilets at Kingsway in Hemsby

Public toilets at Kingsway in Hemsby have reopened after a £23,000 revamp. - Credit: Hemsby Parish Council

A necessary service has been restored to a coastal village after a block of public toilets got a £23,000 revamp.

The fully refurbished facility at Kingsway in Hemsby boasts new cubicles, toilets and urinals, as well as a set of high-tech doors which automatically unlock in the morning and then self-lock in the evening.

Keith Kyriacou, chairman of Hemsby Parish Council, said: "We've worked very hard in getting the money together to get the toilets done."

Hemsby parish council chairman Keith Kyriacou said he was furious with the plans to add a further 15

Keith Kyriacou, chairman of Hemsby Parish Council, said the toilets are a "necessity". - Credit: Nick Butcher

Funds were raised from a loan, money from Great Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area, and from the parish council precept, he said.

As part of the sprucing-up, a disused telephone box standing outside the building was repainted and a defibrillator installed.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Kyriacou said the toilets had been in the same state for 25 years.

Public toilets at Kingsway in Hemsby

Public toilets at Kingsway in Hemsby have reopened after a £23,000 revamp. - Credit: Hemsby Parish Council

"We got fed up with that. I was painting the telephone box on Saturday and Sunday and the amount of people who were asking, 'When are the toilets open?', so it's a necessity."

Most Read

  1. 1 Eight pints pulled in first three minutes as pub's 'happy hour' returns
  2. 2 Landmark seaside hotel serves 100 by midday as lockdown eases
  3. 3 'Heartbreak' as school wildlife garden attacked over Easter
  1. 4 Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach
  2. 5 Lockdown easing brings joy, smiles and hope on Great Yarmouth's Regent Road
  3. 6 Two men jailed for stealing 'laughing gas' from hospital
  4. 7 Months of resurfacing work on Norfolk's roads to start
  5. 8 Cosmetic clinic's waiting list grows as clients want pre-lockdown looks
  6. 9 The Last Post - knitted tribute to Prince Philip pops up in village
  7. 10 Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld

The parish council owns and manages the convenience, paying a cleaner to attend the premises once a day.

"We got some stick for putting up the precept but we have a lot of projects going on in the village. We are spending money across the village. A lot of work is being done," Mr Kyriacou said.

As well as the toilets, he also mentioned five new benches as well as an outdoor adult gym by the children's playground in the playing field.

A low-key reopening ceremony held on Monday (April 12), as lockdown restrictions were loosened across England, was attended by the chairman himself, as well as the chairman of Great Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area Lyndon Bevan and borough councillor for Hemsby ward James Bensly.




Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lance Martin coastal erosion Hemsby

'Close call' for clifftop home as winter winds batter coast

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Link

Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Andrew Livingstone and Shaun Gilder, who run Xanadu Tearooms at Victoria Arcade

'Completely new arcade' - Nine businesses to open in historic mall

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
11 Broad Row Great Yarmouth

New cafe bid for Great Yarmouth Rows

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus