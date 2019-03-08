Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lifeboat launched to help man who suffered stroke at remote home on the Broads

PUBLISHED: 11:53 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 07 May 2019

Hemsby Lifeboat was launched on Monday (May 6) after reports a man had suffered a stroke at a remote property on the Broads. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat.

Hemsby Lifeboat was launched on Monday (May 6) after reports a man had suffered a stroke at a remote property on the Broads. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat.

Archant

A lifeboat was launched to look after a man in his 80s who had suffered a stroke.

Hemsby Lifeboat was launched on Monday (May 6) after reports a man had suffered a stroke at a remote property on the Broads. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat.Hemsby Lifeboat was launched on Monday (May 6) after reports a man had suffered a stroke at a remote property on the Broads. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat.

Hemsby Lifeboat was called at 5pm on Monday (May 6) to reports that an elderly man had suffered a stroke at a remote property on the River Thurne at Potter Heigham.

The Broads lifeboat was launched at Phoenix Boat Yard and proceeded to the casualty's property, dropping off two crew to provide immediate casualty care.

The vessel then returned to Potter Heigham to collect paramedics and equipment before returning to the property.

You may also want to watch:

Once the paramedics were happy the casualty was stable enough to be moved he was placed on a stretcher and transferred to the lifeboat and taken to the waiting ambulance for transfer to hospital.

Hemsby Lifeboat was then stood down.

Also in attendance were HM Coastguard Rescue Team Winterton and East of England Ambulance Service.

The crew of Hemsby Lifeboat wished the man a speedy recovery.

Most Read

Police seize two bikes in latest crackdown on anti-social cycling

Officers in Great Yarmouth continued their crackdown on anti-social cycling. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police

‘So many people are in crisis’: Hopes for suicide prevention centre

Daniel Willgoss, who died suddenly in June, 2018. Picture: Willgoss Family

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Warning after palm oil toxic to dogs spotted on north Norfolk beaches

Palm oil has been washed up on north Norfolk beaches. Pictures: Seal and Shore Watch

Major development of more than 700 homes planned as ‘natural extension’ to seaside village

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Most Read

Police seize two bikes in latest crackdown on anti-social cycling

Officers in Great Yarmouth continued their crackdown on anti-social cycling. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police

‘So many people are in crisis’: Hopes for suicide prevention centre

Daniel Willgoss, who died suddenly in June, 2018. Picture: Willgoss Family

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Warning after palm oil toxic to dogs spotted on north Norfolk beaches

Palm oil has been washed up on north Norfolk beaches. Pictures: Seal and Shore Watch

Major development of more than 700 homes planned as ‘natural extension’ to seaside village

Persimmon Homes is looking to build 725 homes in Caister close to where it is already building 190 at Beauchamp Grange Picture: Persimmon Homes

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Man arrested over death of 25-year-old motorcyclist re-bailed

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Lifeboat launched to help man who suffered stroke at remote home on the Broads

Hemsby Lifeboat was launched on Monday (May 6) after reports a man had suffered a stroke at a remote property on the Broads. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat.

Schools should be more accountable for pupils they exclude, review claims

School league table rankings may have to include the results of excluded pupils in an effort to crack down on inappropriate exclusions, following a government-backed review by Edward Timpson. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Around 50,000 Norwich City supporters gather to celebrate promotion

Norwich City fans celebrate the club's rise to the Premier League at the event at City Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police seize two bikes in latest crackdown on anti-social cycling

Officers in Great Yarmouth continued their crackdown on anti-social cycling. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists