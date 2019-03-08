Lifeboat launched to help man who suffered stroke at remote home on the Broads

A lifeboat was launched to look after a man in his 80s who had suffered a stroke.

Hemsby Lifeboat was called at 5pm on Monday (May 6) to reports that an elderly man had suffered a stroke at a remote property on the River Thurne at Potter Heigham.

The Broads lifeboat was launched at Phoenix Boat Yard and proceeded to the casualty's property, dropping off two crew to provide immediate casualty care.

The vessel then returned to Potter Heigham to collect paramedics and equipment before returning to the property.

Once the paramedics were happy the casualty was stable enough to be moved he was placed on a stretcher and transferred to the lifeboat and taken to the waiting ambulance for transfer to hospital.

Hemsby Lifeboat was then stood down.

Also in attendance were HM Coastguard Rescue Team Winterton and East of England Ambulance Service.

The crew of Hemsby Lifeboat wished the man a speedy recovery.