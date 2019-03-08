Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'One hell of a wall of water' - Boat speeding on Norfolk Broads sparks lifeboat response

PUBLISHED: 18:08 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:11 23 June 2019

Hemsby Lifeboat was called to reports of a boat performing high-speed manoeuvres on the River Yare at Reedham on June 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Hemsby Lifeboat was called to reports of a boat performing high-speed manoeuvres on the River Yare at Reedham on June 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Archant

A boat performing high-speed manoeuvres on the Norfolk Broads sparked an emergency response from a lifeboat crew.

Hemsby Lifeboat was called to reports of a boat performing high-speed manoeuvres on the River Yare at Reedham on June 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.Hemsby Lifeboat was called to reports of a boat performing high-speed manoeuvres on the River Yare at Reedham on June 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Hemsby Lifeboat was called on Saturday night at 10.30pm to reports of a cruiser speeding on the River Yare between Reedham and Brundall.

The boat was noticed by Conor Newstead-Jones, 16, who lives in Reedham.

He said he was at The Ship Inn, on the banks of the river, when he heard a boat approaching with its engine at "fairly high revs".

"I thought that doesn't sound good, I knew he was speeding, I ran down and shouted at him to slow down, but he took no notice," he said.

The teenager rang his father, Jon Newstead, who lives on the MV Aquadawn on the river.

Mr Newstead, 58, said: "I saw this thing coming up the river, at about 10 to 15 knots, making one hell of a wall of water behind it."

He said objects fell from the table of his boat and his friend's two daughters were "turfed out" of their bunkbeds.

"I've worked on this river for 30 years and I've never seen anything like it," he said.

You may also want to watch:

Chris Thompson, 59, and Donna Hardingham, 41, were moored at Cantley.

Mr Thompson said he was woken up by a "noisy boat" and his own boat "getting chucked about".

Ms Hardingham said their boat "got a wallop" off the wash caused in the wake of the speeding boat.

Hemsby lifeboat was tasked to launch at Reedham Ferry and proceeded to Brundall to assist any casualty craft affected in the incident.

Daniel Hurd, lifeboat member, said: "It is a complete waste of our resources, we're not supposed to be dealing with stupid drunken idiots.

"For us, as an independent lifeboat, the money we raise we need to use that for people in danger.

"We don't need to attend jobs because of people's stupidity.

"This probably cost our service around £1,000," he added.

The crew involved in the incident were stood down by the coastguard once it was clear all boats were safely moored.

Hemsby Lifeboat said: "Sadly these midnight revellers had no consideration for the other decent individuals moored up on the Broads last night."

The crew also thanked Gorleston and Winterton Coast Guard Teams who joined us on this task, and also all the residents and boat owners who assisted us during the task with valuable information, allowing us to identify the rogue craft.

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

‘Nightmare’ predictions as major road closes and buses diverted via by-pass

The Gorleston-bound lane of Southtown Road will be closed to traffic for around a month while new water mains are laid. Buses are being diverted and a shuttle bus will be operating for free Picture: Google Maps

WATCH: Dramatic footage of car crashing through wall

A man smashed a car through a wall in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth before being arrested. Picture: Paul Proto

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

‘Nightmare’ predictions as major road closes and buses diverted via by-pass

The Gorleston-bound lane of Southtown Road will be closed to traffic for around a month while new water mains are laid. Buses are being diverted and a shuttle bus will be operating for free Picture: Google Maps

WATCH: Dramatic footage of car crashing through wall

A man smashed a car through a wall in Tottenham Street, Great Yarmouth before being arrested. Picture: Paul Proto

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘One hell of a wall of water’ - Boat speeding on Norfolk Broads sparks lifeboat response

Hemsby Lifeboat was called to reports of a boat performing high-speed manoeuvres on the River Yare at Reedham on June 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Norfolk star Hewett makes history with Queen’s Club singles victory

Alfie Hewett, left, and runner-up Gordon Reid after the singles final at Queen's Club Picture: Alex Morton/Getty Images

Yarmouth council to decide on Marina Centre funding

Artist's impression of proposed new Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Quick-thinking lifeguards rescue swimmers swept from Norfolk shore

Holidaymakers and families enjoying Gorleston beach . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hollywood star is ‘Gorleston convert’, movie’s makers reveal

Actor Kate McKinnon at the Gorleston Palace cinema for the local premiere of the film Yesterday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists