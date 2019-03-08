'One hell of a wall of water' - Boat speeding on Norfolk Broads sparks lifeboat response

Hemsby Lifeboat was called to reports of a boat performing high-speed manoeuvres on the River Yare at Reedham on June 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Archant

A boat performing high-speed manoeuvres on the Norfolk Broads sparked an emergency response from a lifeboat crew.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hemsby Lifeboat was called to reports of a boat performing high-speed manoeuvres on the River Yare at Reedham on June 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey. Hemsby Lifeboat was called to reports of a boat performing high-speed manoeuvres on the River Yare at Reedham on June 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Hemsby Lifeboat was called on Saturday night at 10.30pm to reports of a cruiser speeding on the River Yare between Reedham and Brundall.

The boat was noticed by Conor Newstead-Jones, 16, who lives in Reedham.

He said he was at The Ship Inn, on the banks of the river, when he heard a boat approaching with its engine at "fairly high revs".

"I thought that doesn't sound good, I knew he was speeding, I ran down and shouted at him to slow down, but he took no notice," he said.

The teenager rang his father, Jon Newstead, who lives on the MV Aquadawn on the river.

Mr Newstead, 58, said: "I saw this thing coming up the river, at about 10 to 15 knots, making one hell of a wall of water behind it."

He said objects fell from the table of his boat and his friend's two daughters were "turfed out" of their bunkbeds.

"I've worked on this river for 30 years and I've never seen anything like it," he said.

You may also want to watch:

Chris Thompson, 59, and Donna Hardingham, 41, were moored at Cantley.

Mr Thompson said he was woken up by a "noisy boat" and his own boat "getting chucked about".

Ms Hardingham said their boat "got a wallop" off the wash caused in the wake of the speeding boat.

Hemsby lifeboat was tasked to launch at Reedham Ferry and proceeded to Brundall to assist any casualty craft affected in the incident.

Daniel Hurd, lifeboat member, said: "It is a complete waste of our resources, we're not supposed to be dealing with stupid drunken idiots.

"For us, as an independent lifeboat, the money we raise we need to use that for people in danger.

"We don't need to attend jobs because of people's stupidity.

"This probably cost our service around £1,000," he added.

The crew involved in the incident were stood down by the coastguard once it was clear all boats were safely moored.

Hemsby Lifeboat said: "Sadly these midnight revellers had no consideration for the other decent individuals moored up on the Broads last night."

The crew also thanked Gorleston and Winterton Coast Guard Teams who joined us on this task, and also all the residents and boat owners who assisted us during the task with valuable information, allowing us to identify the rogue craft.