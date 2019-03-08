Search

Woman rescued after leisure cruiser fall in Broads

PUBLISHED: 14:03 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 01 October 2019

Hemsby lifeboat assisted a woman who had fallen while getting off a cruiser on September 30. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat.

Archant

A woman who slipped while getting off a leisure cruiser was rescued by a lifeboat crew.

Hemsby Lifeboat was called on Monday (September 30) to assist in evacuating a woman who had stumbled from a cruiser on the island moorings at Malthouse Broad.

Daniel Hurd, member of the crew, said the woman had suffered a painful injury to her knee, preventing her from moving from the ground outside the cruiser hired by her and her husband.

Winterton and Gorleston coastguard teams were also at the scene and assisted in evacuating the wife and husband.

The woman was carried by stretcher to shelter in the Maltsters, a pub in Ranworth village, to wait for an ambulance.

Hemsby Lifeboat has thanked the pub's staff who helped make the area comfortable for the casualty and also supplied complementary refreshments including tea, coffee and Coca-Cola for the coastguards and crew members.

