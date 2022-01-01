News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Mercury awards: Hemsby life boat are our uniformed heroes winners

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 6:00 AM January 1, 2022
The crew at Hemsby Lifeboat won Uniformed Hero of the Year in the first ever Great Yarmouth Mercury Award.

The crew at Hemsby Lifeboat won Uniformed Hero of the Year in the first ever Great Yarmouth Mercury Award. - Credit: James Weeds

A voluntary lifeboat service has been named uniformed hero of the year in our inaugural Great Yarmouth Mercury Awards.

Hemsby Lifeboat scooped the award for their contributions to the community and assistance of people who are in danger both offshore and along the Norfolk Broads.

Scott Bensly and Amanda Sullivan

Scott Bensly and Amanda Sullivan, along with rest of Hemsby Lifeboat, were recognised as Uniformed Hero of the Year. - Credit: James Weeds

Hemsby Lifeboat trustee and helmsman Chris Batten said: "When we were informed that we had been given this award it would be fair to say we were humbled.

"I think it is very thoughtful to award this to the entire lifeboat and in many ways, that is how it should be.

"Our lifeboat is Independent and that brings with it a unique set of challenges.

"Our crew must do so much more than just put themselves in harm’s way to save lives.

"They must also go to extraordinary lengths to fundraise and administer the service, often to the detriment of their personal and professional lives.

Chris Batten, secretary and helmsman for Hemsby Lifebaot. Mr Batten is also an independent businessman.

Chris Batten, trustee and helmsman of Hemsby Lifeboat. - Credit: James Weeds

"None of the crew ask for anything in return for their time, skill and hard work and so this unsolicited acknowledgement is very meaningful to one and all.

“I know I speak for all the trustees of the service when I say I am proud to be part of the crew, but most of all proud of each individual for their service and support to Hemsby Lifeboat.

"As a crew and as a charitable organisation, we sincerely thank you for this award but also, to all your readers who offer us their continued support. 

"They help to make what we do possible and year after year.”

Alan Jones and Ashley Peddle

Alan Jones and Ashley Peddle, along with the rest of Hemsby Lifeboat, were recognised as Uniformed Hero of the Year. - Credit: James Weeds

In October, Hemsby Lifeboat unveiled their new Atlantic 75 vessel, which is named the "Sea Weaver", which is part of a series of improvements to the lifeboat station's services.

The new lifeboat will expand their service area further out to sea and across the Norfolk coastline.

Crew members are training in advanced first aid, which will cover dealing with catastrophic bleed injuries as well as oxygen training.

The runners-up were Dr Jamie Maclean of Park Surgery, Great Yarmouth and PC David Howarth, Gorleston beat manager.

Hemsby News

