Hemsby's new lifeboat called into action for first time

Published: 3:49 PM October 27, 2021

A lifeboat station's new vessel was called into action before it even had chance to make it to the crew's boathouse for the first time.

Hemsby Lifeboat's new Atlantic 75 vessel was en route to its home in Hemsby Gap when it was called into action after a woman had fallen down the steps at California Cliffs on Saturday evening.

Coxswain Daniel Hurd said the Atlantic 75 performed well during the incident, dropping a member of the crew onshore to assist the woman and then handing over to the Bacton coastguard team.

The Atlantic 75 was called into action before it had even made its way to its new home in Hemsby Gap. - Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

The lifeboat then continued its journey to Hemsby Gap where it performed what the crew called a faultless net recovery.

The new vessel is part of a series of improvements to the lifeboat station's services.

Mr Hurd said: “The crew have worked extremely hard to get this vessel on service and I am proud to be their coxswain.

"But it is not just about the crew, many people have made donations to make this possible and we owe them our sincere thanks and we owe them the best performance we can muster in the execution of rescues whenever we are called upon.”

Hemsby Lifeboat coxswain, Daniel Hurd. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Hurd paid tribute to Sue Weaver of Hemsby, who over the last few years has raised over £100,000 for the service, making it possible to upgrade to the Atlantic 75.

Goodchild Marine were also singled out for special mention along with Boston Putford and Steve Moody, all local businesses who were said to have worked tirelessly to assist Hemsby Lifeboat to bring the boat into service.

Mr Hurd added: “We have more plans and so despite this exciting news we continue to raise funds to make Hemsby Lifeboat a true asset for Norfolk.

"It would be great to see many people enjoy our indoor Christmas market and Santa in his grotto on December 11 and 12.

"We will also be having the official naming of the Atlantic 75 on December 12 and we look forward to welcoming all those who have supported us over the years.”

A lifeboat station's new vessel was called into action before it even had chance to make it to the boathouse. - Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat



