Man with severe burns rescued from boat

A man with severe burns was rescued from a cruiser on the Broads.

Hemsby Broads Rescue evacuated the casualty on Tuesday evening (October 15) from a cruiser on the River Ant, north of Ludham Bridge.

He had sustained severe burns to his hand.

Winterton Coastguard were also on the scene.

The man was assessed and treated by crew members before his vessel, which was having engine problems, was towed to Ludham Bridge.

Winterton Coastguard Team assisted with mooring the boat and transferred the casualty to a private vehicle.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

A spokesperson for Hemsby Broads Rescue said: "Great care is needed when operating liquid fuel heaters on board boats to avoid the risk of fire and potentially serious injury.

"Stay safe on the Norfolk Broads."

