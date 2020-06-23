Lifeboat crew warns pet owners after rescuing stranded dog off Norfolk coast

A lifeboat crew has warned owners to keep pets under control after they battled rough conditions to save a stranded dog.

Hemsby Lifeboat responded to reports at 1.40pm on Monday that a large Spaniel swam out too far at Winterton beach and was struggling to get back to shore.

A member of the public had waded in after the dog.

The lifeboat worked with a fishing vessel to bring the dog and member of the public back to the beach, only for the dog to then run off into the village.

The lifeboat team were later told the dog was seen “running free” through Winterton.

It has issued a stark warning in response to the incident.

In a statement, the lifeboat service said: “This time things turned out well for the dog and member of the public.

“But a loose dog not under the control of its owner presents a significant risk and, in these conditions, potential loss of life.

“Think twice before taking a risk with your own life, or encouraging others to risk theirs by leaving your dogs in difficulty, and make sure your pets are secure and not able to escape.”