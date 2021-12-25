News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Turkeys donated to team of lifeboat heroes

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:00 AM December 25, 2021
The turkeys being donated to Hemsby Lifeboat

The turkeys being donated to Hemsby Lifeboat - Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

A Christmas tradition has seen turkeys donated to a team of volunteer lifesavers.

Hemsby Lifeboat has been given its annual festive boost by Traditional Norfolk Poultry.

Dan Hurd, the coxswain at Hemsby Lifeboat, said: "A big thank you from all the crew at Hemsby Lifeboat to Mark Gorton, David Garner and all the staff at Traditional Norfolk Poultry.

"Once again, this year they have shown their appreciation for the work of our independent lifeboat by donating Christmas turkeys for all the crew.

"Their generosity is greatly appreciated by us all, particularly when we consider the challenges faced by most businesses during 2021."

The lifeboat station has ended the year on a high after it received a new Atlantic 75 boat, the Sea Weaver.

It was named in honour of Hemsby lifeboat fundraiser Sue Wharton-Weaver.


Hemsby News

