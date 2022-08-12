News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Search for relatives of Hemsby man who died aged 65

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:06 PM August 12, 2022
Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich.

Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall in Norwich - Credit: Archant

The death of a 65-year-old man has prompted an appeal to trace his next-of-kin.

Peter Gordons Clements, who lived in the Hemsby near Great Yarmouth, died on Sunday, July 31.

There were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death.

Despite extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin has been identified by the Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Clements is asked to contact Norfolk Coroner's Office on 01603 774773.

Great Yarmouth News
Hemsby News

