Search

Advanced search
Video

‘I am doing what I have to do to survive’ - former soldier on battle to save his cliff-top Hemsby home

PUBLISHED: 13:32 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:03 21 November 2018

Looking out to sea from Lance Martin's living room in The Marrams Picture: Liz Coates

Looking out to sea from Lance Martin's living room in The Marrams Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

They say an Englishman’s home is his castle and Lance Martin is prepared to protect his cliff-top property at all costs

But the former soldier has been ordered to stop carrying out DIY defences to save his £95,000 chalet from the worst the waves and weather can throw at it.

Nine months ago his home faced oblivion teetering on the edge as the Beast from the East pounded the coast.

While all around him chalets along The Marrams were demolished he stood remarkably firm, managing to drag the timber building away from danger.

Number 198 is now unrecognisable.

In the last six months he has spent more than £70,000 transforming the uninhabitable shell into his dream home - and he isn’t going to give it up without a fight.

The DIY sea defences Lance Martin has installed to protect his home in The Marrams Picture: Liz CoatesThe DIY sea defences Lance Martin has installed to protect his home in The Marrams Picture: Liz Coates

He and his partner Vicki Hobson moved back in in September but worried by high tides and easterly winds set about doing what they could to stop the sea nibbling at the dunes.

The work involved re-positioning some 50 blocks which were no longer doing their job.

Mr Martin, 60, said: “They were in a line at the foot of the dunes when the dunes were there. After the Beast from the East nobody thought to move them back.

“Four or five weeks ago we had really high tides and the beach built up by 10ft. It completely buried the blocks.

Lance Martin in the kitchen of his clifftop chalet which is unrecognisable from nine months ago Picture: Liz CoatesLance Martin in the kitchen of his clifftop chalet which is unrecognisable from nine months ago Picture: Liz Coates

“I checked the tide table and saw that we were going to get some high tides and easterly winds so I decided to take the bull by the horns and hired myself a digger. It took about a week in all.

“We had just got to the stage when we were back-filling and grading the beach and there was still a 50m long trench about 7m deep and I got a phone call from Great Yarmouth Borough Council planning department telling me to stop.”

The injunction stops him from digging until December 13.

“We achieved what we wanted to achieve. I was a bit upset because we wanted to go back down the beach the following morning and fill in the rest of the trench and make it safe.”

Lance Martin's property from the back which is just 10m from the edge of the dune Picture: Liz CoatesLance Martin's property from the back which is just 10m from the edge of the dune Picture: Liz Coates

Since being issued with the order Mr Martin said he had received and astonishing amount of support.

He said: “As with any endeavour you are always going to get detractors but I just refuse to engage with them and people have been fighting my corner.

“When it came to pulling the house forward I knew it was going to happen come hell or high water.

“Everybody could have done it, it is such a pity. I did not know many people at the time but if we had got together we could have saved nine of them at least.

Lance Martin outside the home he has rescued and transformed and continues to battle to save Picture: Liz CoatesLance Martin outside the home he has rescued and transformed and continues to battle to save Picture: Liz Coates

“It is just about having the determination and the guts. Twenty-two years in the army and 17 in security has put that kind of spirit in me.

“I completely understand where GYBC are coming from. But we are in a desperate situation here and I want to save my property. If I had not done it when I did I could see me nearly being in the sea again.

“The last three or four days when the tide has been high we have slept really badly.

“There have been things clanging about in the yard and we do not know what they are.

Lance Martin at the back of his home overlooking the defences that have fallen foul of the borough council Picture: Liz CoatesLance Martin at the back of his home overlooking the defences that have fallen foul of the borough council Picture: Liz Coates

“I have been out there at 2.30am watching the waves crash on the beach.

“It is my own choice. I do not expect any sympathy. It is my life and I want to lead it the way I want to.

“I have not taken the decision lightly, I am doing what I have to do to survive and I feel a lot more secure now.

“Where would I find another place like this?

“As it was I was quite happy with it but as it is now I am more than happy. It is fantastic. I get so many compliments from people walking past.”

The transformation has seen around 75pc of the original building ripped down - most of which is still at the back of the property.

It now sits on brick piers making it easier to move again.

In March he lost between 25 and 30m and now only has 10m to spare.

When he bought the property around 18 months ago it was in a secluded dell with an environmental study saying he stood to lose a metre a year to storm damage, when in fact he lost his whole retirement in a week.

MORE: People ordered to stop stealing sand from Hemsby beach

Topic Tags:

Other News

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ as they issue appeal over missing man

Yesterday, 16:05 Joseph Norton
Phillip Grimshaw, 49, from Great Yarmouth was last seen at his home address at 9am on Wednesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police are “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing man in Great Yarmouth.

First look at Great Yarmouth train station’s new £710,000 entrance

Yesterday, 17:54 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Visitors to Great Yarmouth will be treated to a smarter welcome following a major revamp of the town’s train station forecourt worth £710,000.

Teams of land sheriffs tackling anti-social behaviour on trains to cut delays

Yesterday, 17:13 Abigail Nicholson
Greater Anglia services faced disruption after track safety inspections. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Train operator Greater Anglia is undertaking a trial with its team of land sheriffs that could prevent hours of delays in East Anglia.

Video Did you see what happened in King Street? Police appeal over town centre knife incident

Yesterday, 16:30 Liz Coates
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

Police have appealed for witnesses after a video of a man wielding a knife in one of Great Yarmouth’s main thoroughfares was widely shared on social media.

Most Read

Video People ‘too scared’ to go out in Great Yarmouth town centre after dark

Tue, 17:05 Marc Betts
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

Business owners have warned that people are too scared to go onto a town centre street amid fears of a rise in violence at weekends.

Read more
Twitter

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Mon, 12:33 Joseph Norton
A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

A road rage incident in Great Yarmouth saw a man leave his car and try and get into another driver’s car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

Read more

Wanted woman arrested in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 15:17 Joseph Norton
Georgia Sugden. Picture: Norfolk Police

A woman who was wanted by police on recall to prison has been found in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Police

First look at Great Yarmouth train station’s new £710,000 entrance

Yesterday, 17:54 Joseph Norton
Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Visitors to Great Yarmouth will be treated to a smarter welcome following a major revamp of the town’s train station forecourt worth £710,000.

Read more
Graham Plant

Man twice stamped on ex-partner’s head in horror attack

Tue, 07:17 Christine Cunningham
Jason Charles was jailed for 27 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A woman thought she was going to die as her ex-partner stamped on her head twice and broke her nose, a court heard.

Read more
Norwich Crown Court

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy