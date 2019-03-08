'Idiots with nothing better to do' - Children's play area vandalised during half-term

A playground in Hemsby was vandalised on October 23. Picture: James Bensly. Archant

A children's play area has been vandalised, prompting concerns about safety during half-term week.

Protective matting was ripped up from the playground at Waters Lane Playing Field in Hemsby on Wednesday (October 23).

Keith Kyriacou, chairman of Hemsby Parish Council, said he was painting lines on the nearby football pitch.

"I saw a group of people hanging around the play area," he said.

"One hour later all the matting had been ripped up."

The play area, which cost more than £10,000, was installed almost 20 years ago.

Mr Kyriacou said: "We worked hard to get all that in, and some idiots with nothing better to do rip it all up."

James Bensly, borough councillor, said: "I believe it's been vandalised and during half-term week it's a nightmare."

He said the amenity would be popular during half-term, with parents taking their children there, but the damage will now deter people from using the equipment.

"It must have taken a lot of effort to get that stuff up," he said.

"It defies me why you would want to do it.

"I just can't get my head around it, why is the biggest question."

The damage has been reported to Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Waters Lane Playing Field is a large playing field with a children's playground, sports and social club and pavilion which is home to Hemsby FC.