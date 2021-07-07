News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Vandals climb on roof and smash football club's equipment

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:23 AM July 7, 2021   
Hemsby Playing Field

Hemsby Playing Field, on Waters Lane, where a group of eight or nine people damaged the local football team's equipment on July 4. - Credit: Google Maps

A group of vandals climbed onto a pavilion roof and smashed equipment belonging to a football team.

Norfolk Police have said the incident happened on Sunday night (June 4), when a plastic football training pole was damaged on the Pavilion along Waters Lane in Hemsby.

Keith Kyriacou, chairman of Hemsby parish council, said he was called, with another councillor, to the area at approximately 9pm to reports that people were on the roof of the pavilion.

Hemsby parish council chairman Keith Kyriacou said he was furious with the plans to add a further 15

Hemsby parish council chairman Keith Kyriacou was called to reports people had climbed on the roof of the Pavilion at the playing field on Sunday night (July 4). - Credit: Nick Butcher

"They were up on the roof and also smashing poles up at the back of the pavilion," he said.

"When we got there, we dispersed them. There were eight or nine of them."

Waters Lane Playing Field boasts a children's playground, as well as a sports and social club and pavilion which are home to Hemsby FC.

The club has been contacted for comment.

The incident follows recent acts of vandalism at the toilets near the bus stop on Kings Way in the village.

Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Gary May at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime number 36/48081/21.


Hemsby News

