Vandals climb on roof and smash football club's equipment
- Credit: Google Maps
A group of vandals climbed onto a pavilion roof and smashed equipment belonging to a football team.
Norfolk Police have said the incident happened on Sunday night (June 4), when a plastic football training pole was damaged on the Pavilion along Waters Lane in Hemsby.
Keith Kyriacou, chairman of Hemsby parish council, said he was called, with another councillor, to the area at approximately 9pm to reports that people were on the roof of the pavilion.
"They were up on the roof and also smashing poles up at the back of the pavilion," he said.
"When we got there, we dispersed them. There were eight or nine of them."
Waters Lane Playing Field boasts a children's playground, as well as a sports and social club and pavilion which are home to Hemsby FC.
The club has been contacted for comment.
The incident follows recent acts of vandalism at the toilets near the bus stop on Kings Way in the village.
Most Read
- 1 Seafront 'mint mansion' could be demolished
- 2 Boy, 14, arrested after climbing onto old department store's roof
- 3 1960s bungalow with original 'mint green' bathroom suite for sale
- 4 Vandals climb on roof and smash football club's equipment
- 5 Pub faces licence review after complaints over fights and noise
- 6 Some Norfolk shops and offices will still ask you to wear face mask
- 7 Where to watch England v Denmark in Yarmouth area without booking table
- 8 Buildings torn down for £18 million campus in Great Yarmouth
- 9 Man in 20s suffers broken jaw after late night attack in coastal town
- 10 Children's kindness to disabled man 'melts heart' of carer
Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Gary May at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime number 36/48081/21.